Ruling party struggle to show unified front against president's impeachment

[Anchor]

After the remarks by Representative Han, the People Power Party has been making every effort to maintain a so-called united front by consecutively convening general meetings of lawmakers.

While the party's stance against impeachment has been upheld, there have been various proposals within the party, including the president's voluntary resignation, a responsible cabinet system, and constitutional amendments to shorten the term.

Reporter Jin Seon-min has the details.

[Report]

Eight defecting votes are needed from the ruling party lawmakers to pass the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Six-term lawmaker Representative Jo Kyung-tae, classified as 'pro-Han', and 'anti-Yoon' Ahn Cheol-soo have publicly expressed their support for impeachment.

[Jo Kyung-tae/People Power Party lawmaker: "Whether to stand with the people or become an accomplice to the forces that declared a state of martial law? I hope all politicians affiliated with the People Power Party will become politicians who stand with the people."]

[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party lawmaker: "(Before the vote tomorrow), I hope President Yoon will announce his resignation plan. If not, I must state that I have no choice but to support the impeachment motion."]

However, there is a prevailing atmosphere within the party that they should not hastily join in on impeachment.

Senior lawmakers visited Representative Han Dong-hoon, who has argued for the suspension of the president's duties, to express their strong regrets.

[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party lawmaker: "We cannot immediately impeach the president tomorrow and hand over power to Lee Jae-myung's Democratic Party."]

'Pro-Yoon' lawmaker Kim Ki-hyun also stated, "Taking the lead in impeachment is an act that accelerates the destruction of the conservatives," while lawmaker Kwon Young-se said, "We should not support impeachment based on unverified claims."

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and other mayors affiliated with the ruling party have called for the formation of an emergency national cabinet.

[Yoo Jeong-bok/Incheon Mayor: "(President Yoon Suk Yeol) should form an emergency national cabinet led by the prime minister and step back to the second line."]

The People Power Party convened a general meeting of lawmakers this evening (Dec. 6), but it is reported that there has been no discussion on changing the party's stance against impeachment.

KBS News, Jin Seon-min.

