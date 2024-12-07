News 9

Opposition leader demands investigation into insurrection, arrest of president

2024-12-07

[Anchor]

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, defined the current state of emergency as an 'rebellion' and stated that President Yoon should be arrested and detained.

The Democratic Party is pressuring the ruling party to support impeachment while gathering all members in the National Assembly, citing the possibility of a second emergency martial law.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee reports.

[Report]

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung criticized the declaration of martial law as a 'rebellion for President Yoon's own power' and an 'act of insurrection.'

He emphasized that they cannot entrust the operation of the government to President Yoon, who threatens the sovereign people, even for a moment, and that he should be quickly removed from his duties.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "Crimes of insurrection are exceptions to the privilege of non-prosecution. We must follow the procedures for investigation, arrest, detention, and prosecution within the necessary scope."]

He urged the People Power Party not to remain as a party that condones insurrection crimes and repeatedly pressured them to pass the impeachment bill.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "I urge the People Power Party once again. Please think only of the people, the constitution, and justice, as befits your party name. The people will remember, and history will record it."]

The Democratic Party is also wary of the possibility of a second emergency martial law ahead of the impeachment vote.

They issued a mobilization order to all lawmakers, party officials, and aides, stating that they cannot let their guard down until President Yoon's duties are suspended, instructing them not to leave the National Assembly building.

[Noh Jong-myun/Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson: "There have been reports that President Yoon said during the martial law, 'Increase the troop deployment. Even if the martial law is lifted, I can do it again.'"]

The Democratic Party is also considering moving the voting time for the impeachment bill earlier than the originally scheduled time of 7 PM tomorrow (12.7) in anticipation of delay strategies from the People Power Party.

Additionally, they plan to hold a large-scale rally in front of the National Assembly tomorrow, with supporters participating, to maximize pressure on the ruling party right up to the impeachment vote.

KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.

