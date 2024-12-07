Impeachment motion cites declaration of emergency martial law as consitutional violation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As previously reported, tomorrow (12.7), a vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol, submitted by the Democratic Party and five other opposition parties, is scheduled to take place in the National Assembly.



Reporter Lee Ho-jun has examined the specific contents of this impeachment motion.



[Report]



The core of the 'impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol' ahead of the National Assembly plenary vote is that the emergency martial law declared by President Yoon on the night of December 3rd seriously violated the Constitution and laws.



Despite the absence of any 'national emergency equivalent to wartime or disaster', President Yoon declared emergency martial law on Tuesday night and issued a decree just one hour later, which is deemed unconstitutional and illegal.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol/Emergency Martial Law Declaration on Dec. 3: "Through this emergency martial law, I will rebuild and protect the free Republic of Korea, which is falling into ruin."]



It was also pointed out that President Yoon attempted to block the National Assembly by mobilizing the military and to arrest National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and leaders of both the ruling and opposition parties, violating the constitutional political neutrality of public officials and military personnel.



Violations of the Martial Law Act were specified in more detail.



It was noted that there were no conditions for declaring emergency martial law as there was no situation equivalent to wartime or disaster, and that the demand for the lifting of the emergency martial law by members of the National Assembly was not responded to for over four hours.



The decree issued just one hour after the declaration of the emergency martial law was also pointed out as a serious violation of the Constitution.



The prohibition of all political activities of parties and the forced return of medical personnel were seen as excessive infringements on fundamental rights such as the freedom of political activity and the freedom of occupational choice.



The impeachment motion pointed out that President Yoon violated 16 articles of the Constitution and 6 articles of law.



It stated that President Yoon attempted to paralyze the National Assembly and suspend constitutional order without fulfilling the content and form of the emergency martial law, making the removal of the president a historical mission.



This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



