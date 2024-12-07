Other opposition parties voice calls for immediate impeachment

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Rebuilding Korea Party and other opposition parties are also putting pressure on the People Power Party.



A proposal has been made to advance the vote on the impeachment bill to today (Dec. 6), and the dissolution of the party has also been mentioned.



Reporter Choi Yu-kyung has the details.



[Report]



The leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party, Cho Kuk, has defined President Yoon Suk Yeol as the mastermind of rebellion and military insurgency, labeling him a 'suspect'.



He stated that the president should not remain in office for even another moment, and that the impeachment voting scheduled for tomorrow (Dec. 7) should be passed today, and warned that if it doesn't pass he will repeatedly submit amendments.



[Cho Kuk/Rebuilding Korea Party Leader: "He must be removed immediately. There is no possibility that Mr. Yoon Suk Yeol will voluntarily resign."]



The Progressive Party has also supported the call for 'immediate impeachment'.



[Hong Seong-kyu/Progressive Party Spokesperson: "In response to this blatant state violence, the National Assembly must immediately respond with impeachment without delay and offer consolation and apology."]



The Reform Party has pressured that if the People Power Party aligns with President Yoon, it could face dissolution like the past Unified Progressive Party.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Member: "If they try to brush this off lightly, the Reform Party will be the first to file for the dissolution of the People Power Party."]



He argued that past People Power Party leaders and most floor leaders supported the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye, emphasizing that "the burden of impeachment is heavy, but it can be shared."



The Basic Income Party and the Social Democratic Party have also condemned the People Power Party and repeatedly urged the passage of the impeachment bill.



KBS News, Choi Yu-kyung.



