Opposition party proposes permanent special prosecutor to investigatio presidenti's insurrection

[Anchor]

As investigations into charges of insurrection begin, pressure on President Yoon is intensifying.

Following the initiation of investigations by the prosecution, police, and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, there are predictions that related investigations could proceed in more than a threefold manner if the permanent special prosecutor proposed by the Democratic Party is also addressed.

Jung Hae-joo reports.

[Report]

In addition to the push for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, investigations into charges of 'insurrection' have also begun simultaneously.

The prosecution and police have each established special investigation teams, and the Corruption Investigation Office has assigned the case to its investigative department.

Additionally, the Democratic Party has proposed the establishment of a permanent special prosecutor.

[Jung Chung-rae/Chairman of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent declaration of emergency martial law cannot be absolved of allegations of constitutional violation and insurrection."]

Today (12.6), the Democratic Party submitted a 'Request for Investigation of Insurrection Acts by Permanent Special Prosecutor' to the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, planning to address it in the National Assembly's plenary session on the 10th.

[Kim Yong-min/Democratic Party Member/Yesterday: "We are worried about whether the police and others can properly investigate the President, key ministers, and major military commanders. We believe that the investigation should proceed through a special prosecutor."]

Unlike regular special prosecutors, a permanent special prosecutor cannot be subject to the president's right to request reconsideration, and the opposition party has the right to form a recommendation committee to propose candidates for the special prosecutor.

Once the permanent special prosecutor is launched, it will take over the investigation details that have been conducted so far, which could reduce confusion surrounding the 'investigation entity'.

However, there are also predictions that President Yoon, who is under multiple investigations, may not request the recommendation of a special prosecutor or may delay the appointment, potentially prolonging the launch indefinitely.

This is KBS News, Jung Hae-joo.

