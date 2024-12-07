President Yoon gives no position statement day before impeachment motion vote

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's find out what the situation is at the presidential office.



Lee Hyeon-jun, reporter! Tomorrow (Dec. 7) is the vote, but today (Dec. 6) there were ultimately no statements?



[Reporter]



Yes, there was a brief expectation that a position statement might be made after his meeting with Representative Han Dong-hoon, but shortly after, a senior official from the presidential office responded that there would be no statement today.



It is reported that discussions regarding the possibility of a statement have been ongoing since yesterday (Dec. 5), but in the end, it was decided not to proceed with it.



It seems that they've judged a direct statement from President Yoon just a day before the impeachment vote could have a negative impact.



[Anchor]



Where is President Yoon right now and what is he doing?



Will he make a statement tomorrow?



[Reporter]



President Yoon appears at the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul, contemplating the situation after tomorrow's vote.



Just a moment ago, it was reported that Park Jeong-ha, the chief of staff to the leader of the People Power Party, is meeting with Chung Jin-suk, the chief of staff to the president, at the Yongsan presidential office.



They seem to be continuously discussing measures regarding the vote.



These meetings are expected to continue right up until the vote tomorrow.



Meanwhile, President Yoon appointed former lawmaker Park Sun-young as the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission today.



In response, the Democratic Party criticized that after undermining the constitutional order, they are meddling in state affairs as if nothing happened.



This has been reported from the Yongsan presidential office.



