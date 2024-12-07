News 9

President Yoon gives no position statement day before impeachment motion vote

입력 2024.12.07 (01:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's find out what the situation is at the presidential office.

Lee Hyeon-jun, reporter! Tomorrow (Dec. 7) is the vote, but today (Dec. 6) there were ultimately no statements?

[Reporter]

Yes, there was a brief expectation that a position statement might be made after his meeting with Representative Han Dong-hoon, but shortly after, a senior official from the presidential office responded that there would be no statement today.

It is reported that discussions regarding the possibility of a statement have been ongoing since yesterday (Dec. 5), but in the end, it was decided not to proceed with it.

It seems that they've judged a direct statement from President Yoon just a day before the impeachment vote could have a negative impact.

[Anchor]

Where is President Yoon right now and what is he doing?

Will he make a statement tomorrow?

[Reporter]

President Yoon appears at the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul, contemplating the situation after tomorrow's vote.

Just a moment ago, it was reported that Park Jeong-ha, the chief of staff to the leader of the People Power Party, is meeting with Chung Jin-suk, the chief of staff to the president, at the Yongsan presidential office.

They seem to be continuously discussing measures regarding the vote.

These meetings are expected to continue right up until the vote tomorrow.

Meanwhile, President Yoon appointed former lawmaker Park Sun-young as the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission today.

In response, the Democratic Party criticized that after undermining the constitutional order, they are meddling in state affairs as if nothing happened.

This has been reported from the Yongsan presidential office.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • President Yoon gives no position statement day before impeachment motion vote
    • 입력 2024-12-07 01:10:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's find out what the situation is at the presidential office.

Lee Hyeon-jun, reporter! Tomorrow (Dec. 7) is the vote, but today (Dec. 6) there were ultimately no statements?

[Reporter]

Yes, there was a brief expectation that a position statement might be made after his meeting with Representative Han Dong-hoon, but shortly after, a senior official from the presidential office responded that there would be no statement today.

It is reported that discussions regarding the possibility of a statement have been ongoing since yesterday (Dec. 5), but in the end, it was decided not to proceed with it.

It seems that they've judged a direct statement from President Yoon just a day before the impeachment vote could have a negative impact.

[Anchor]

Where is President Yoon right now and what is he doing?

Will he make a statement tomorrow?

[Reporter]

President Yoon appears at the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul, contemplating the situation after tomorrow's vote.

Just a moment ago, it was reported that Park Jeong-ha, the chief of staff to the leader of the People Power Party, is meeting with Chung Jin-suk, the chief of staff to the president, at the Yongsan presidential office.

They seem to be continuously discussing measures regarding the vote.

These meetings are expected to continue right up until the vote tomorrow.

Meanwhile, President Yoon appointed former lawmaker Park Sun-young as the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission today.

In response, the Democratic Party criticized that after undermining the constitutional order, they are meddling in state affairs as if nothing happened.

This has been reported from the Yongsan presidential office.
이현준
이현준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘, “탄핵 반대 당론 유지…대통령에 당 의견 전달”

국민의힘, “탄핵 반대 당론 유지…대통령에 당 의견 전달”
국회, 오늘 윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 표결…김여사 특검법 재표결도

국회, 오늘 윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 표결…김여사 특검법 재표결도
이재명 “내란 범죄, 수사·체포·구금해야”…탄핵안 총공세

이재명 “내란 범죄, 수사·체포·구금해야”…탄핵안 총공세
국가기록원 “대통령실, 국방부·경찰 등에 비상계엄 관련 기록물 관리 철저 협조 요청”

국가기록원 “대통령실, 국방부·경찰 등에 비상계엄 관련 기록물 관리 철저 협조 요청”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.