National Assembly in chaos and confusion all day

[Anchor]

Today (12.6), the National Assembly was chaotic and confusing all day long.

The ruling and opposition parties were entangled, and urgent scenes continued to unfold.

Reporter Kim Jin-ho reports on the situation in the National Assembly today.

[Report]

Around 9:30 AM, remarks made by the ruling party leader shook the political arena.

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "(President Yoon Suk Yeol) had specific plans to instruct his high school junior, Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyeong to arrest major political figures on the grounds of being anti-state forces and to detain them at the correctional facility in Gwacheon."]

The opposition was greatly stirred by the ruling party leader's explosive remarks.

The announcement of a special statement by Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung was also delayed for a moment.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "There has been a slight delay. Regarding the Yoon Suk Yeol insurrection situation..."]

There were also heated calls to process the impeachment motion immediately.

[Cho Kuk/Rebuilding Korea Party Leader: "There is no need to process it on December 7. Let's do it today."]

The ruling party, which has established opposition to impeachment as its party line, was further shaken.

Voices for and against impeachment erupted everywhere, leading to sharp criticisms directed at each other.

[Cho Kyoung-tae/People Power Party memebr: "We need to quickly suspend the president's duties."]

[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party member: "We cannot hand over power to Lee Jae-myung's Democratic Party."]

Meanwhile, Democratic Party members obtained testimonies from the commanders of the martial law forces who deployed troops during the emergency martial law.

[Kwak Jong-kgeun/Army Special Warfare Command: "I remember receiving a call (from the president) asking, 'Where are you now?'"]

The so-called 'list of arrest targets' testimony from the first deputy director of the National Intelligence Service was also conveyed through the National Assembly.

[Kim Byung-kee/Democratic Party member: "Lee Jae-myung, Woo Won-shik, Han Dong-hoon, Kim Min-seok, Park Chan-dae, Jung Chung-rae, Cho Kuk, Kim Eo-jun, former Supreme Court Justice Kim Myeong-soo..."]

Around the same time, the presidential office stated, "The president has never instructed the arrest or detention of lawmakers," but quickly retracted the statement.

In the afternoon, following news of an emergency one-on-one meeting between President Yoon and PPP Leader Han, rumors spread that President Yoon might come to the National Assembly, raising tensions to a peak.

There was even an organized scrum in the main building of the National Assembly.

["Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol."]

The presidential office announced that there were no scheduled visits, and the commotion subsided for the time being, but the area around the National Assembly was filled with citizens shouting slogans.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.

