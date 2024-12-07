News 9

President Yoon's emergency meeting with Representative Han ends with no changes

입력 2024.12.07 (01:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

After Representative Han Dong-hoon stated that President Yoon should suspend his duties, President Yoon called Representative Han for a meeting.

They discussed measures to address the martial law situation, but it is reported that they only confirmed their differences in positions once again.

Reporter Jeong Sae-bae reports.

[Report]

One day before the vote on the impeachment motion, Han Dong-hoon, the representative of the People Power Party, stated that it is necessary to suspend President Yoon Suk Yeol of his duties.

About four hours later, at President Yoon's request, an emergency meeting was held at the Hanam-dong residence.

The key agenda of the approximately 40-minute conversation was the authenticity of the order to arrest politicians and measures to address the martial law declaration situation.

President Yoon reportedly stated that he did not personally issue the order regarding the arrest of the politicians in question.

Then, he maintained his stance that, for now, no special measures are necessary.

It has been reported that he rejected Representative Han's demands for an orderly resignation, such as the proposed 'constitutional amendment to shorten the term,' as well as the opinion that he should directly explain his position to the public regarding the current situation, saying, 'It is not the right time yet.'

After the meeting, Representative Han attended a general meeting of lawmakers and stated that he did not hear anything that would overturn his judgment.

He reiterated the need for President Yoon's suspension of duties.

The presidential office did not provide any specific explanation regarding the meeting.

This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • President Yoon's emergency meeting with Representative Han ends with no changes
    • 입력 2024-12-07 01:10:38
    News 9
[Anchor]

After Representative Han Dong-hoon stated that President Yoon should suspend his duties, President Yoon called Representative Han for a meeting.

They discussed measures to address the martial law situation, but it is reported that they only confirmed their differences in positions once again.

Reporter Jeong Sae-bae reports.

[Report]

One day before the vote on the impeachment motion, Han Dong-hoon, the representative of the People Power Party, stated that it is necessary to suspend President Yoon Suk Yeol of his duties.

About four hours later, at President Yoon's request, an emergency meeting was held at the Hanam-dong residence.

The key agenda of the approximately 40-minute conversation was the authenticity of the order to arrest politicians and measures to address the martial law declaration situation.

President Yoon reportedly stated that he did not personally issue the order regarding the arrest of the politicians in question.

Then, he maintained his stance that, for now, no special measures are necessary.

It has been reported that he rejected Representative Han's demands for an orderly resignation, such as the proposed 'constitutional amendment to shorten the term,' as well as the opinion that he should directly explain his position to the public regarding the current situation, saying, 'It is not the right time yet.'

After the meeting, Representative Han attended a general meeting of lawmakers and stated that he did not hear anything that would overturn his judgment.

He reiterated the need for President Yoon's suspension of duties.

The presidential office did not provide any specific explanation regarding the meeting.

This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.
정새배
정새배 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘, “탄핵 반대 당론 유지…대통령에 당 의견 전달”

국민의힘, “탄핵 반대 당론 유지…대통령에 당 의견 전달”
국회, 오늘 윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 표결…김여사 특검법 재표결도

국회, 오늘 윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 표결…김여사 특검법 재표결도
이재명 “내란 범죄, 수사·체포·구금해야”…탄핵안 총공세

이재명 “내란 범죄, 수사·체포·구금해야”…탄핵안 총공세
국가기록원 “대통령실, 국방부·경찰 등에 비상계엄 관련 기록물 관리 철저 협조 요청”

국가기록원 “대통령실, 국방부·경찰 등에 비상계엄 관련 기록물 관리 철저 협조 요청”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.