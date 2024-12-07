President Yoon's emergency meeting with Representative Han ends with no changes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



After Representative Han Dong-hoon stated that President Yoon should suspend his duties, President Yoon called Representative Han for a meeting.



They discussed measures to address the martial law situation, but it is reported that they only confirmed their differences in positions once again.



Reporter Jeong Sae-bae reports.



[Report]



One day before the vote on the impeachment motion, Han Dong-hoon, the representative of the People Power Party, stated that it is necessary to suspend President Yoon Suk Yeol of his duties.



About four hours later, at President Yoon's request, an emergency meeting was held at the Hanam-dong residence.



The key agenda of the approximately 40-minute conversation was the authenticity of the order to arrest politicians and measures to address the martial law declaration situation.



President Yoon reportedly stated that he did not personally issue the order regarding the arrest of the politicians in question.



Then, he maintained his stance that, for now, no special measures are necessary.



It has been reported that he rejected Representative Han's demands for an orderly resignation, such as the proposed 'constitutional amendment to shorten the term,' as well as the opinion that he should directly explain his position to the public regarding the current situation, saying, 'It is not the right time yet.'



After the meeting, Representative Han attended a general meeting of lawmakers and stated that he did not hear anything that would overturn his judgment.



He reiterated the need for President Yoon's suspension of duties.



The presidential office did not provide any specific explanation regarding the meeting.



This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.



