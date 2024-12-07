News 9

Rumor of President Yoon's visit to National Assembly sparks commotion

[Anchor]

Today (12.6), there was a moment of heightened tension in the National Assembly as rumors circulated that President Yoon would visit, leading opposition figures to form a physical barrier.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.

[Report]

["Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol!"]

Members of the Democratic Party filled the main hall of the National Assembly.

They took action to block President Yoon's access to the National Assembly upon hearing rumors of his potential visit.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "It is said that the insurrection leader Yoon Suk Yeol is coming to the National Assembly. Can we tolerate this? (No, we cannot.)"]

The rumors that President Yoon would move to the National Assembly to make a public apology and propose a constitutional amendment to shorten his term began circulating around 2:30 PM on social media messengers.

Soon after, the National Assembly security team strengthened security by controlling access, and around 2:50 PM, some media outlets even reported breaking news that President Yoon was on his way to the National Assembly.

In response, the Speaker's office canceled the emergency announcement scheduled for 3:20 PM, but after the presidential office officially stated that there was no planned visit by President Yoon to the National Assembly visit, Speaker Woo Won-shik proceeded with the announcement.

Before the announcement, Speaker Woo requested that the presidential office postpone the president's visit if such plans existed.

[Woo Won-shik/Speaker of the National Assembly: "Without prior consultation regarding the purpose of the visit and security, it is difficult to guarantee the president's safety. If there are plans for a visit to the National Assembly, I request that they be postponed."]

During the commotion, there were also rumors that the president might make a surprise visit by helicopter, prompting the Speaker's office to position large buses in the National Assembly's courtyard and grassy area where the martial law forces' helicopter had landed.

This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

