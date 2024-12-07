News 9

Strategic political battle intensifies leading up to fateful day

입력 2024.12.07 (01:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The vote on the impeachment motion is tomorrow (Dec. 7).

A lot can happen in the remainder of the day.

We will discuss this with political reporter Woo Jung-hwa.

Reporter Woo, there is less than 24 hours left until the scheduled vote.

What do you think is the biggest variable that could affect the impeachment vote at this point?

[Reporter]

Yes, it seems that the president's address is the most significant factor.

In fact, there was talk that the president would come to the National Assembly this afternoon to express his position at the ruling party's general meeting, but ultimately, the president did not come.

There is a possibility that the president will make an address before the vote tomorrow to clarify his stance on the impeachment motion.

[Anchor]

If President Yoon gives a public address, what do you expect it to include?

[Reporter]

Yes, it has been reported that during the private meeting held this afternoon between President Yoon and Representative Han, the president did not give a satisfactory response.

If there is an address, it is expected to include an explanation from the president regarding the declaration of martial law as well as his stance on the National Assembly's impeachment motion vote.

Within the ruling party, there are demands for constitutional amendments to shorten the term in order to avoid impeachment, so there is also interest in whether the address would include his stance on this.

The issue is what that would entail. If he does not present a groundbreaking stance to prevent defections from the ruling party and to calm the angry public sentiment, it could inadvertently fuel support for impeachment.

[Anchor]

Currently, two members of the ruling party, Cho Kyung-tae and Ahn Cheol-soo, have expressed their support.

So now, six members will determine whether the motion passes or fails.

There are suggestions that more members may come out in support?

[Reporter]

Yes, I keep reiterating that if just eight members of the ruling party defect, the impeachment motion will pass.

Currently, the members who have publicly expressed their intention to vote in favor (of the impeachment) are Cho Kyung-tae and Ahn Cheol-soo from the People Power Party.

Yesterday, five so-called minor faction members also proposed limiting the constitutional amendment for term shortening, and there are discussions that at least ten votes in favor could come from the so-called pro-Han faction.

Ultimately, it is crucial whether the People Power Party can maintain a united front against impeachment until the vote tomorrow.

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party is increasing pressure by even reporting the ruling party's floor leader.

[Reporter]

Yes, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung proposed a meeting with Representative Han Dong-hoon to discuss the current impeachment situation.

At the same time, the Democratic Party claims that during the urgent situation of the martial law declaration, the People Power Party members were called to gather not in the National Assembly but at the party headquarters to obstruct the vote on the demand for the lifting of martial law. The Democratic Party has escalated their pressure by reporting floor leader Choo Kyung-ho for treason.

Even now, it is reported that text messages are being sent out urging People Power Party members not to side with the president and to vote in favor of impeachment.

[Anchor]

Tomorrow, the special counsel investigation bill regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee will also be voted on; this is part of the opposition's strategy, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, the vote on the special counsel investigation bill for First Lady Kim, which was originally scheduled for the 10th, is now set for tomorrow.

In order to prevent the possibility of a collective absence from the ruling party for the impeachment motion vote, the Democratic Party's strategy is to leverage the special counsel investigation bill, which would pass if the ruling party does not attend.

It seems that an intense political battle will continue right up to the final moments of the fateful day.

[Anchor]

Thank you, reporter Woo Jung-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Strategic political battle intensifies leading up to fateful day
    • 입력 2024-12-07 01:10:39
    News 9
[Anchor]

The vote on the impeachment motion is tomorrow (Dec. 7).

A lot can happen in the remainder of the day.

We will discuss this with political reporter Woo Jung-hwa.

Reporter Woo, there is less than 24 hours left until the scheduled vote.

What do you think is the biggest variable that could affect the impeachment vote at this point?

[Reporter]

Yes, it seems that the president's address is the most significant factor.

In fact, there was talk that the president would come to the National Assembly this afternoon to express his position at the ruling party's general meeting, but ultimately, the president did not come.

There is a possibility that the president will make an address before the vote tomorrow to clarify his stance on the impeachment motion.

[Anchor]

If President Yoon gives a public address, what do you expect it to include?

[Reporter]

Yes, it has been reported that during the private meeting held this afternoon between President Yoon and Representative Han, the president did not give a satisfactory response.

If there is an address, it is expected to include an explanation from the president regarding the declaration of martial law as well as his stance on the National Assembly's impeachment motion vote.

Within the ruling party, there are demands for constitutional amendments to shorten the term in order to avoid impeachment, so there is also interest in whether the address would include his stance on this.

The issue is what that would entail. If he does not present a groundbreaking stance to prevent defections from the ruling party and to calm the angry public sentiment, it could inadvertently fuel support for impeachment.

[Anchor]

Currently, two members of the ruling party, Cho Kyung-tae and Ahn Cheol-soo, have expressed their support.

So now, six members will determine whether the motion passes or fails.

There are suggestions that more members may come out in support?

[Reporter]

Yes, I keep reiterating that if just eight members of the ruling party defect, the impeachment motion will pass.

Currently, the members who have publicly expressed their intention to vote in favor (of the impeachment) are Cho Kyung-tae and Ahn Cheol-soo from the People Power Party.

Yesterday, five so-called minor faction members also proposed limiting the constitutional amendment for term shortening, and there are discussions that at least ten votes in favor could come from the so-called pro-Han faction.

Ultimately, it is crucial whether the People Power Party can maintain a united front against impeachment until the vote tomorrow.

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party is increasing pressure by even reporting the ruling party's floor leader.

[Reporter]

Yes, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung proposed a meeting with Representative Han Dong-hoon to discuss the current impeachment situation.

At the same time, the Democratic Party claims that during the urgent situation of the martial law declaration, the People Power Party members were called to gather not in the National Assembly but at the party headquarters to obstruct the vote on the demand for the lifting of martial law. The Democratic Party has escalated their pressure by reporting floor leader Choo Kyung-ho for treason.

Even now, it is reported that text messages are being sent out urging People Power Party members not to side with the president and to vote in favor of impeachment.

[Anchor]

Tomorrow, the special counsel investigation bill regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee will also be voted on; this is part of the opposition's strategy, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, the vote on the special counsel investigation bill for First Lady Kim, which was originally scheduled for the 10th, is now set for tomorrow.

In order to prevent the possibility of a collective absence from the ruling party for the impeachment motion vote, the Democratic Party's strategy is to leverage the special counsel investigation bill, which would pass if the ruling party does not attend.

It seems that an intense political battle will continue right up to the final moments of the fateful day.

[Anchor]

Thank you, reporter Woo Jung-hwa.
우정화
우정화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘, “탄핵 반대 당론 유지…대통령에 당 의견 전달”

국민의힘, “탄핵 반대 당론 유지…대통령에 당 의견 전달”
국회, 오늘 윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 표결…김여사 특검법 재표결도

국회, 오늘 윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 표결…김여사 특검법 재표결도
이재명 “내란 범죄, 수사·체포·구금해야”…탄핵안 총공세

이재명 “내란 범죄, 수사·체포·구금해야”…탄핵안 총공세
국가기록원 “대통령실, 국방부·경찰 등에 비상계엄 관련 기록물 관리 철저 협조 요청”

국가기록원 “대통령실, 국방부·경찰 등에 비상계엄 관련 기록물 관리 철저 협조 요청”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.