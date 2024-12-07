Strategic political battle intensifies leading up to fateful day

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The vote on the impeachment motion is tomorrow (Dec. 7).



A lot can happen in the remainder of the day.



We will discuss this with political reporter Woo Jung-hwa.



Reporter Woo, there is less than 24 hours left until the scheduled vote.



What do you think is the biggest variable that could affect the impeachment vote at this point?



[Reporter]



Yes, it seems that the president's address is the most significant factor.



In fact, there was talk that the president would come to the National Assembly this afternoon to express his position at the ruling party's general meeting, but ultimately, the president did not come.



There is a possibility that the president will make an address before the vote tomorrow to clarify his stance on the impeachment motion.



[Anchor]



If President Yoon gives a public address, what do you expect it to include?



[Reporter]



Yes, it has been reported that during the private meeting held this afternoon between President Yoon and Representative Han, the president did not give a satisfactory response.



If there is an address, it is expected to include an explanation from the president regarding the declaration of martial law as well as his stance on the National Assembly's impeachment motion vote.



Within the ruling party, there are demands for constitutional amendments to shorten the term in order to avoid impeachment, so there is also interest in whether the address would include his stance on this.



The issue is what that would entail. If he does not present a groundbreaking stance to prevent defections from the ruling party and to calm the angry public sentiment, it could inadvertently fuel support for impeachment.



[Anchor]



Currently, two members of the ruling party, Cho Kyung-tae and Ahn Cheol-soo, have expressed their support.



So now, six members will determine whether the motion passes or fails.



There are suggestions that more members may come out in support?



[Reporter]



Yes, I keep reiterating that if just eight members of the ruling party defect, the impeachment motion will pass.



Currently, the members who have publicly expressed their intention to vote in favor (of the impeachment) are Cho Kyung-tae and Ahn Cheol-soo from the People Power Party.



Yesterday, five so-called minor faction members also proposed limiting the constitutional amendment for term shortening, and there are discussions that at least ten votes in favor could come from the so-called pro-Han faction.



Ultimately, it is crucial whether the People Power Party can maintain a united front against impeachment until the vote tomorrow.



[Anchor]



The Democratic Party is increasing pressure by even reporting the ruling party's floor leader.



[Reporter]



Yes, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung proposed a meeting with Representative Han Dong-hoon to discuss the current impeachment situation.



At the same time, the Democratic Party claims that during the urgent situation of the martial law declaration, the People Power Party members were called to gather not in the National Assembly but at the party headquarters to obstruct the vote on the demand for the lifting of martial law. The Democratic Party has escalated their pressure by reporting floor leader Choo Kyung-ho for treason.



Even now, it is reported that text messages are being sent out urging People Power Party members not to side with the president and to vote in favor of impeachment.



[Anchor]



Tomorrow, the special counsel investigation bill regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee will also be voted on; this is part of the opposition's strategy, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, the vote on the special counsel investigation bill for First Lady Kim, which was originally scheduled for the 10th, is now set for tomorrow.



In order to prevent the possibility of a collective absence from the ruling party for the impeachment motion vote, the Democratic Party's strategy is to leverage the special counsel investigation bill, which would pass if the ruling party does not attend.



It seems that an intense political battle will continue right up to the final moments of the fateful day.



[Anchor]



Thank you, reporter Woo Jung-hwa.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!