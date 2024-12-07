[Exclusive] Last minute orders to break into National Assembly and cut off the electricity before the vote

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It has been confirmed through KBS reporting that just before the National Assembly passed the motion to lift the martial law, there were orders given to the martial law troops on-site to either break down the doors of the main assembly hall or, if that was not possible, to cut off the electricity.



The commander of the 1st Airborne Brigade, who was in charge at the time, stated that he ordered his troops to withdraw, believing that it would compromise political neutrality.



This is an exclusive report by reporter Yoo Ho-yoon.



[Report]



The commander of the 1st Airborne Special Forces Brigade told KBS that the order from the special warfare commander to enter the National Assembly was issued in line with the president's declaration of emergency martial law.



Upon arriving at the National Assembly, he faced off against aides, and in the midst of the chaos, he received another call from the special warfare commander on a secure phone.



The message conveyed was to break down the doors and stop the vote by cutting off the electricity.



[Lee Sang-hyun/Commander of the 1st Airborne Special Forces Brigade: "He said that people from above instructed, 'They are going to vote, break down the doors and drag the lawmakers out. If that doesn't work, at least cut off the electricity.' But he kind of mumbled that part...."]



Surprised, he switched to speakerphone and asked again so the subordinates who were with him in the command vehicle could hear, but after a response of 'yes,' the secure phone went silent and the call was disconnected.



This somewhat contradicts the special warfare commander's claim that he did not follow the defense minister's order to drag out the lawmakers, but it is clear that there were more specific instructions from above, such as cutting off the electricity.



At the time, the troops had night vision goggles, so they could operate even if the electricity was cut off, but this brigade commander stated that he did not follow the orders.



He said he also ordered his troops to turn their guns around.



[Lee Sang-hyun/Commander of the 1st Airborne Special Forces Brigade: "I thought this would compromise political neutrality, so I instructed the battalion commander I was in contact with to withdraw for now."]



This brigade commander expressed his sorrow that his elite troops, who are assigned dangerous special missions, seemed to have become political tools, emphasizing that all responsibility lies with the commanders, including himself.



[Lee Sang-hyun/Commander of the 1st Airborne Special Forces Brigade: "When we feel pride in our uniforms, that is when our military morale rises. I hope that we can be given missions that deserve applause so that we can take pride in wearing our military uniforms."]



This is KBS News, Yoo Ho-yoon.



