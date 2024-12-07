News 9

Political landscape after the last two impeachment votes

입력 2024.12.07 (01:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This is the third time in constitutional history that the National Assembly is reporting a presidential impeachment motion.

The previous two were in 2004 for former President Roh Moo-hyun and in 2016 for former President Park Geun-hye.

Let's take a look back at the processing and subsequent political situations during those times. Moon Ye-seul reports.

[Report]

The previous two impeachment motions were proposed in 2004 and 2016, respectively.

The impeachment motion against former President Roh Moo-hyun was based on political neutrality, while the motion against former President Park Geun-hye was triggered by the corruption scandal.

In both instances, the ruling party had fewer seats than the opposition, with 47 seats in 2004 and 128 seats in 2016.

In 2004, after a rough physical confrontation, the impeachment motion was passed, but due to strong opposition sentiment and the Constitutional Court's dismissal of the impeachment, a backlash ensued, leading to a majority victory for the ruling party in the subsequent general election.

In the 2016 impeachment vote, ruling party members cast more votes in favor than the opposition had expected.

Analysts suggest that the persuasion efforts by the Democratic Party and the anti-Park faction towards the pro-Park faction, along with the ongoing candlelight vigils, created public pressure that influenced the outcome.

This time, the National Assembly has 192 opposition seats.

Although the opposition holds more seats is greater than in the previous two instances, it remains uncertain whether more than 8 votes, which the opposition needs, will defect from the ruling party, as the ruling party has firmly established a 'no' stance on impeachment.

The outcome will vary significantly depending on the actions of pro-Han faction following Representative Han Dong-hoon's changed stance and the support from younger lawmakers.

[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Member: "I urge the president to reveal his resignation plan. Otherwise, I must state that I will have no choice but to support the impeachment motion."]

[Cho Kyoung-tae/People Power Party Member: "This is a choice that politicians must make: to stand with the people or to become accomplices of the forces that declared martial law."]

If the impeachment motion is passed, the president's duties will be suspended, and the Prime Minister will act in his stead.

The Constitutional Court must complete the impeachment proceedings within 180 days, but in the last two impeachments, they were concluded in 63 days and 91 days, respectively.

Since this impeachment is also occurring exactly 8 years later, if it follows a similar pattern, a result may be expected around next spring.

Between the passing of the impeachment motion against former President Park and the Constitutional Court's ruling, a special investigation into the corruption scandal and a National Assembly investigation were conducted simultaneously.

This time, any new revelations arising as the prosecution, police, and the Corruption Investigation Office are accelerating their investigations could impact the impeachment ruling.

Conversely, there is also a possibility that the impeachment motion could be rejected in the National Assembly vote tomorrow (12.7).

In this case, the opposition plans to repeatedly propose the impeachment motion until it is passed.

While it is uncertain whether the impeachment motion will pass in the National Assembly tomorrow, our constitution mandates that a presidential election must be held within 60 days in the event of a presidential vacancy.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Political landscape after the last two impeachment votes
    • 입력 2024-12-07 01:10:39
    News 9
[Anchor]

This is the third time in constitutional history that the National Assembly is reporting a presidential impeachment motion.

The previous two were in 2004 for former President Roh Moo-hyun and in 2016 for former President Park Geun-hye.

Let's take a look back at the processing and subsequent political situations during those times. Moon Ye-seul reports.

[Report]

The previous two impeachment motions were proposed in 2004 and 2016, respectively.

The impeachment motion against former President Roh Moo-hyun was based on political neutrality, while the motion against former President Park Geun-hye was triggered by the corruption scandal.

In both instances, the ruling party had fewer seats than the opposition, with 47 seats in 2004 and 128 seats in 2016.

In 2004, after a rough physical confrontation, the impeachment motion was passed, but due to strong opposition sentiment and the Constitutional Court's dismissal of the impeachment, a backlash ensued, leading to a majority victory for the ruling party in the subsequent general election.

In the 2016 impeachment vote, ruling party members cast more votes in favor than the opposition had expected.

Analysts suggest that the persuasion efforts by the Democratic Party and the anti-Park faction towards the pro-Park faction, along with the ongoing candlelight vigils, created public pressure that influenced the outcome.

This time, the National Assembly has 192 opposition seats.

Although the opposition holds more seats is greater than in the previous two instances, it remains uncertain whether more than 8 votes, which the opposition needs, will defect from the ruling party, as the ruling party has firmly established a 'no' stance on impeachment.

The outcome will vary significantly depending on the actions of pro-Han faction following Representative Han Dong-hoon's changed stance and the support from younger lawmakers.

[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Member: "I urge the president to reveal his resignation plan. Otherwise, I must state that I will have no choice but to support the impeachment motion."]

[Cho Kyoung-tae/People Power Party Member: "This is a choice that politicians must make: to stand with the people or to become accomplices of the forces that declared martial law."]

If the impeachment motion is passed, the president's duties will be suspended, and the Prime Minister will act in his stead.

The Constitutional Court must complete the impeachment proceedings within 180 days, but in the last two impeachments, they were concluded in 63 days and 91 days, respectively.

Since this impeachment is also occurring exactly 8 years later, if it follows a similar pattern, a result may be expected around next spring.

Between the passing of the impeachment motion against former President Park and the Constitutional Court's ruling, a special investigation into the corruption scandal and a National Assembly investigation were conducted simultaneously.

This time, any new revelations arising as the prosecution, police, and the Corruption Investigation Office are accelerating their investigations could impact the impeachment ruling.

Conversely, there is also a possibility that the impeachment motion could be rejected in the National Assembly vote tomorrow (12.7).

In this case, the opposition plans to repeatedly propose the impeachment motion until it is passed.

While it is uncertain whether the impeachment motion will pass in the National Assembly tomorrow, our constitution mandates that a presidential election must be held within 60 days in the event of a presidential vacancy.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.
문예슬
문예슬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘, “탄핵 반대 당론 유지…대통령에 당 의견 전달”

국민의힘, “탄핵 반대 당론 유지…대통령에 당 의견 전달”
국회, 오늘 윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 표결…김여사 특검법 재표결도

국회, 오늘 윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 표결…김여사 특검법 재표결도
이재명 “내란 범죄, 수사·체포·구금해야”…탄핵안 총공세

이재명 “내란 범죄, 수사·체포·구금해야”…탄핵안 총공세
국가기록원 “대통령실, 국방부·경찰 등에 비상계엄 관련 기록물 관리 철저 협조 요청”

국가기록원 “대통령실, 국방부·경찰 등에 비상계엄 관련 기록물 관리 철저 협조 요청”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.