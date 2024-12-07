News 9

Military testimonies reveal President Yoon's direct oversight of martial law operations

입력 2024.12.07 (01:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Key commanders who carried out operations after the declaration of martial law revealed the situation at that time during meetings with opposition lawmakers.

There were also testimonies that President Yoon directly called the commanders to check on the status of the martial law operations.

Hwang Hyun-kyu reports.

[Report]

After the declaration of martial law, Army Special Warfare Command chief Kwak Jong-geun received the first martial law operation order directly from former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

The tasks included securing National Assembly facilities, controlling personnel, and securing the "Public Opinion Flower" facilities operated by the Election Commission and news factories, as well as guard duties.

However, during the operation, the Special Warfare Commander received a call checking on the situation, and he testified that the call was from President Yoon Suk Yeol, not the minister who issued the order.

[Kwak Jong-geun/Special Warfare Commander/YouTube channel of Democratic Party's Kim Byung-joo: "I remember receiving a call asking where the 707 (Special Mission Unit) was moving at that time. (Was it the president's voice you heard?) Yes. (You didn't say where?) Yes, I said we were on the move."]

The timing was just before the troops arrived at the National Assembly, indicating that President Yoon was directly overseeing the urgently carried out martial law operation.

Lieutenant General Lee Jin-woo, who commanded the Capital Defense Command responsible for border duties outside the National Assembly, also stated that he received a call from the president.

[Lee Jin-woo/Capital Defense Commander/YouTube channel of Democratic Party's Kim Byung-joo: "(The president) asked, 'What is the situation there?' I replied, 'It's very complicated, and our personnel cannot move.' He listened quietly and then said, 'I understand,' and hung up."]

This reveals that President Yoon Suk Yeol was specifically involved in the martial law operations after the declaration of martial law, raising attention on how this may play a role in the upcoming impeachment motion.

KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Military testimonies reveal President Yoon's direct oversight of martial law operations
    • 입력 2024-12-07 01:10:40
    News 9
[Anchor]

Key commanders who carried out operations after the declaration of martial law revealed the situation at that time during meetings with opposition lawmakers.

There were also testimonies that President Yoon directly called the commanders to check on the status of the martial law operations.

Hwang Hyun-kyu reports.

[Report]

After the declaration of martial law, Army Special Warfare Command chief Kwak Jong-geun received the first martial law operation order directly from former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

The tasks included securing National Assembly facilities, controlling personnel, and securing the "Public Opinion Flower" facilities operated by the Election Commission and news factories, as well as guard duties.

However, during the operation, the Special Warfare Commander received a call checking on the situation, and he testified that the call was from President Yoon Suk Yeol, not the minister who issued the order.

[Kwak Jong-geun/Special Warfare Commander/YouTube channel of Democratic Party's Kim Byung-joo: "I remember receiving a call asking where the 707 (Special Mission Unit) was moving at that time. (Was it the president's voice you heard?) Yes. (You didn't say where?) Yes, I said we were on the move."]

The timing was just before the troops arrived at the National Assembly, indicating that President Yoon was directly overseeing the urgently carried out martial law operation.

Lieutenant General Lee Jin-woo, who commanded the Capital Defense Command responsible for border duties outside the National Assembly, also stated that he received a call from the president.

[Lee Jin-woo/Capital Defense Commander/YouTube channel of Democratic Party's Kim Byung-joo: "(The president) asked, 'What is the situation there?' I replied, 'It's very complicated, and our personnel cannot move.' He listened quietly and then said, 'I understand,' and hung up."]

This reveals that President Yoon Suk Yeol was specifically involved in the martial law operations after the declaration of martial law, raising attention on how this may play a role in the upcoming impeachment motion.

KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.
황현규
황현규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘, “탄핵 반대 당론 유지…대통령에 당 의견 전달”

국민의힘, “탄핵 반대 당론 유지…대통령에 당 의견 전달”
국회, 오늘 윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 표결…김여사 특검법 재표결도

국회, 오늘 윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 표결…김여사 특검법 재표결도
이재명 “내란 범죄, 수사·체포·구금해야”…탄핵안 총공세

이재명 “내란 범죄, 수사·체포·구금해야”…탄핵안 총공세
국가기록원 “대통령실, 국방부·경찰 등에 비상계엄 관련 기록물 관리 철저 협조 요청”

국가기록원 “대통령실, 국방부·경찰 등에 비상계엄 관련 기록물 관리 철저 협조 요청”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.