News 9

NIS Deputy Director claims president ordered arrest of lawmakers

입력 2024.12.07 (01:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Claims supporting Representative Han Dong-hoon's assertion that the President ordered the arrest of politicians have emerged from the leadership of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Hong Jang-won, the first deputy director of the NIS, stated that President Yoon ordered the arrest of party leaders and former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

However, his direct superior, NIS Director Cho Tae-yong, refuted this, saying he had never heard of any orders to arrest politicians.

Shin Ji-hye reports.

[Report]

Hong Jang-won, the first deputy director of the NIS, claimed that he spoke with President Yoon Suk Yeol at 10:53 PM, right after the announcement of martial law.

According to Deputy Director Hong, President Yoon said, "Take this opportunity to arrest them all, clean everything up."

He continued by instructing to assist the Defense Counterintelligence Command, stating that he would restore the NIS's counterintelligence investigation authority, which was abolished earlier this year due to political intervention controversies.

Afterward, Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyeong called Deputy Director Hong to request "support for arrests," providing a list of "targets for arrest" and asking for their locations to be identified.

The list included the Speaker of the National Assembly, Representatives Han Dong-hoon and Lee Jae-myung, opposition lawmakers, former Chief Justice Kim Myung-soo, and broadcaster Kim Eo-jun.

[Kim Byung-kee/Democratic Party Member: "He said, 'We plan to carry out the first and second arrests sequentially and will detain them in the detention facilities of the counterintelligence command for investigation.'"]

Deputy Director Hong stated that he thought it was crazy and did not take further notes, considering it an unreasonable order, and thus did not carry it out.

Hong also stated that NIS Director Cho Tae-yong took a resignation letter from him yesterday (12.5) after receiving a "directive from the President to immediately dismiss him" , but it was rejected the following day.

However, Director Cho, who was also present at the National Assembly, directly refuted Deputy Director Hong's statement, saying there was no order to arrest politicians.

[Cho Tae-yong/NIS Director: "I have not received any directive from the President to arrest politicians, and when I confirmed this morning, the first deputy director also told me he had not received such an order."]

He also clarified that he had suggested the replacement of Deputy Director Hong due to issues of political neutrality, but there was no directive for dismissal.

While the NIS leadership presented conflicting claims at the National Assembly, the presidential office initially stated, "President Yoon has never given orders to arrest or detain members of the National Assembly," but retracted this position two minutes later.

KBS News Shin Ji-hye.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • NIS Deputy Director claims president ordered arrest of lawmakers
    • 입력 2024-12-07 01:10:40
    News 9
[Anchor]

Claims supporting Representative Han Dong-hoon's assertion that the President ordered the arrest of politicians have emerged from the leadership of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Hong Jang-won, the first deputy director of the NIS, stated that President Yoon ordered the arrest of party leaders and former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

However, his direct superior, NIS Director Cho Tae-yong, refuted this, saying he had never heard of any orders to arrest politicians.

Shin Ji-hye reports.

[Report]

Hong Jang-won, the first deputy director of the NIS, claimed that he spoke with President Yoon Suk Yeol at 10:53 PM, right after the announcement of martial law.

According to Deputy Director Hong, President Yoon said, "Take this opportunity to arrest them all, clean everything up."

He continued by instructing to assist the Defense Counterintelligence Command, stating that he would restore the NIS's counterintelligence investigation authority, which was abolished earlier this year due to political intervention controversies.

Afterward, Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyeong called Deputy Director Hong to request "support for arrests," providing a list of "targets for arrest" and asking for their locations to be identified.

The list included the Speaker of the National Assembly, Representatives Han Dong-hoon and Lee Jae-myung, opposition lawmakers, former Chief Justice Kim Myung-soo, and broadcaster Kim Eo-jun.

[Kim Byung-kee/Democratic Party Member: "He said, 'We plan to carry out the first and second arrests sequentially and will detain them in the detention facilities of the counterintelligence command for investigation.'"]

Deputy Director Hong stated that he thought it was crazy and did not take further notes, considering it an unreasonable order, and thus did not carry it out.

Hong also stated that NIS Director Cho Tae-yong took a resignation letter from him yesterday (12.5) after receiving a "directive from the President to immediately dismiss him" , but it was rejected the following day.

However, Director Cho, who was also present at the National Assembly, directly refuted Deputy Director Hong's statement, saying there was no order to arrest politicians.

[Cho Tae-yong/NIS Director: "I have not received any directive from the President to arrest politicians, and when I confirmed this morning, the first deputy director also told me he had not received such an order."]

He also clarified that he had suggested the replacement of Deputy Director Hong due to issues of political neutrality, but there was no directive for dismissal.

While the NIS leadership presented conflicting claims at the National Assembly, the presidential office initially stated, "President Yoon has never given orders to arrest or detain members of the National Assembly," but retracted this position two minutes later.

KBS News Shin Ji-hye.
신지혜
신지혜 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘, “탄핵 반대 당론 유지…대통령에 당 의견 전달”

국민의힘, “탄핵 반대 당론 유지…대통령에 당 의견 전달”
국회, 오늘 윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 표결…김여사 특검법 재표결도

국회, 오늘 윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 표결…김여사 특검법 재표결도
이재명 “내란 범죄, 수사·체포·구금해야”…탄핵안 총공세

이재명 “내란 범죄, 수사·체포·구금해야”…탄핵안 총공세
국가기록원 “대통령실, 국방부·경찰 등에 비상계엄 관련 기록물 관리 철저 협조 요청”

국가기록원 “대통령실, 국방부·경찰 등에 비상계엄 관련 기록물 관리 철저 협조 요청”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.