Military personnel suspended from duty, travel ban requested for 10 individuals

The Ministry of National Defense has decided to suspend the duties of the commanders of the Army, Special Forces, and Intelligence who commanded the military during the state of emergency martial law.



The military prosecution has applied for an emergency travel ban on ten military personnel, including former martial law commander Park An-soo, who was not included in the suspension list.



This is reporter Jo Hye-jin.



[Report]



The martial law troops were deployed to the National Assembly and the Election Commission following the declaration of martial law.



A suspension of duties has been imposed on Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun, Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo, and Intelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, who commanded these martial law troops.



Initially having stated that they would verify the facts first, the Ministry of National Defense has now excluded all of them from their duties, i n response to growing criticism for not dismissing them from their positions.



[Lee Seong-yoon/Democratic Party Member: "Does it make sense not to decison on their dismissal even now?"]



[Kim Sun-ho/Deputy Minister of National Defense/Acting Minister: "I have issued orders to suspend their duties. I have given commands and taken action."]



Regarding the exception of Army Chief of Staff Park An-soo, who oversaw the martial law command, a military official explained that "the facts need to be further confirmed, and he cannot and has not made any troop movements."



Earlier, Chief Park claimed during a National Assembly Defense Committee meeting that he was completely unaware of the troop movement situation.



[Kim Byeong-joo/Democratic Party Member/Yesterday: "And when did you give orders to the martial law troops?"]



[Park An-soo/Army Chief of Staff/Yesterday: "There was no organization at the level to give orders to the martial law troops, so that was not done."]



The military prosecution has applied for an emergency travel ban on ten active-duty military personnel involved in the state of emergency martial law declaration.



Included on the list are Chief Park An-soo, the commanders of the Army, Special Forces, and Intelligence, as well as the airborne brigade commander who deployed troops at that time.



The Ministry of National Defense stated that it will actively cooperate with the prosecution's investigation and has prohibited the destruction, concealment, or manipulation of original materials related to the state of emergency martial law.



This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.



