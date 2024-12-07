Martial law troops seen capturing images of integrated voter registration system

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The place where the martial law troops were deployed faster and in greater numbers than the National Assembly was the National Election Commission.



The martial law troops took photos of the integrated voter registration server at the Election Commission, but it has been determined that there has been no internal data leakage so far.



Reporter Kim Young-eun reports.



[Report]



Armed with pistols, the martial law troops entered the computer room on the second floor of the National Election Commission just two minutes after the announcement of martial law, at 10:31 PM on the night of December 3rd.



They did not disclose their affiliation or purpose to the Election Commission staff.



Just 12 minutes after entering the computer room, at 10:43 PM, they focused on taking photos of the integrated voter registration system, which manages the early voting list, and stayed in the computer room for about 30 minutes.



The integrated voter registration list is identified as a key to capturing evidence of election fraud by groups or individuals raising suspicions of fraudulent elections.



In this regard, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun stated in a text conversation with KBS, "It was deemed necessary to secure the system and facilities to determine whether further investigation is warranted."



Regarding the integrated voter registration list, the case related to the April general election was concluded without charges following investigations by the police and prosecution.



[Yoon Geon-young/Secretary of the National Assembly's Administrative Safety Committee/Democratic Party: "There were indications that the emergency martial law was meticulously planned and executed based on the claims of election fraud conspiracy theorists."]



The National Election Commission expressed strong regret today (Dec. 6), stating that the occupation by the martial law troops is a clear violation of the constitution and the law.



[Noh Tae-ak/Chairman of the National Election Commission: "We urge clear disclosure (of the purpose and basis of the occupation) to the public and to take legal action accordingly."]



The Election Commission has determined that there has been no internal data leakage so far, but stated that it will closely check for any potential damage.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-eun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!