News 9

Martial law troops seen capturing images of integrated voter registration system

입력 2024.12.07 (01:26)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The place where the martial law troops were deployed faster and in greater numbers than the National Assembly was the National Election Commission.

The martial law troops took photos of the integrated voter registration server at the Election Commission, but it has been determined that there has been no internal data leakage so far.

Reporter Kim Young-eun reports.

[Report]

Armed with pistols, the martial law troops entered the computer room on the second floor of the National Election Commission just two minutes after the announcement of martial law, at 10:31 PM on the night of December 3rd.

They did not disclose their affiliation or purpose to the Election Commission staff.

Just 12 minutes after entering the computer room, at 10:43 PM, they focused on taking photos of the integrated voter registration system, which manages the early voting list, and stayed in the computer room for about 30 minutes.

The integrated voter registration list is identified as a key to capturing evidence of election fraud by groups or individuals raising suspicions of fraudulent elections.

In this regard, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun stated in a text conversation with KBS, "It was deemed necessary to secure the system and facilities to determine whether further investigation is warranted."

Regarding the integrated voter registration list, the case related to the April general election was concluded without charges following investigations by the police and prosecution.

[Yoon Geon-young/Secretary of the National Assembly's Administrative Safety Committee/Democratic Party: "There were indications that the emergency martial law was meticulously planned and executed based on the claims of election fraud conspiracy theorists."]

The National Election Commission expressed strong regret today (Dec. 6), stating that the occupation by the martial law troops is a clear violation of the constitution and the law.

[Noh Tae-ak/Chairman of the National Election Commission: "We urge clear disclosure (of the purpose and basis of the occupation) to the public and to take legal action accordingly."]

The Election Commission has determined that there has been no internal data leakage so far, but stated that it will closely check for any potential damage.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-eun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Martial law troops seen capturing images of integrated voter registration system
    • 입력 2024-12-07 01:26:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

The place where the martial law troops were deployed faster and in greater numbers than the National Assembly was the National Election Commission.

The martial law troops took photos of the integrated voter registration server at the Election Commission, but it has been determined that there has been no internal data leakage so far.

Reporter Kim Young-eun reports.

[Report]

Armed with pistols, the martial law troops entered the computer room on the second floor of the National Election Commission just two minutes after the announcement of martial law, at 10:31 PM on the night of December 3rd.

They did not disclose their affiliation or purpose to the Election Commission staff.

Just 12 minutes after entering the computer room, at 10:43 PM, they focused on taking photos of the integrated voter registration system, which manages the early voting list, and stayed in the computer room for about 30 minutes.

The integrated voter registration list is identified as a key to capturing evidence of election fraud by groups or individuals raising suspicions of fraudulent elections.

In this regard, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun stated in a text conversation with KBS, "It was deemed necessary to secure the system and facilities to determine whether further investigation is warranted."

Regarding the integrated voter registration list, the case related to the April general election was concluded without charges following investigations by the police and prosecution.

[Yoon Geon-young/Secretary of the National Assembly's Administrative Safety Committee/Democratic Party: "There were indications that the emergency martial law was meticulously planned and executed based on the claims of election fraud conspiracy theorists."]

The National Election Commission expressed strong regret today (Dec. 6), stating that the occupation by the martial law troops is a clear violation of the constitution and the law.

[Noh Tae-ak/Chairman of the National Election Commission: "We urge clear disclosure (of the purpose and basis of the occupation) to the public and to take legal action accordingly."]

The Election Commission has determined that there has been no internal data leakage so far, but stated that it will closely check for any potential damage.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-eun.
김영은
김영은 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘, “탄핵 반대 당론 유지…대통령에 당 의견 전달”

국민의힘, “탄핵 반대 당론 유지…대통령에 당 의견 전달”
국회, 오늘 윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 표결…김여사 특검법 재표결도

국회, 오늘 윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 표결…김여사 특검법 재표결도
이재명 “내란 범죄, 수사·체포·구금해야”…탄핵안 총공세

이재명 “내란 범죄, 수사·체포·구금해야”…탄핵안 총공세
국가기록원 “대통령실, 국방부·경찰 등에 비상계엄 관련 기록물 관리 철저 협조 요청”

국가기록원 “대통령실, 국방부·경찰 등에 비상계엄 관련 기록물 관리 철저 협조 요청”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.