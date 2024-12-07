Ministry of National Defense: "There will be no second martial law"

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As concerns about the possibility of another declaration of martial law continue, the military authorities have released their stance.



They stated that there will be no second martial law, and even if there are demands for it, they will absolutely not comply.



This is a report by reporter Song Geum-han.



[Report]



In response to concerns that the unprecedented martial law situation, which was lifted after six hours, could be repeated, the military firmly emphasized that there will be no second martial law.



[Kim Seon-ho/Deputy Minister of National Defense/Acting Minister: "Even if there are demands for the declaration of martial law, the Ministry of National Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff will absolutely not accept it."]



Acknowledging the responsibility for the previous emergency martial law incident, the military stated that it will manage the situation stably.



To this end, troop movements will require the approval of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and units directly under the Ministry of National Defense will need the approval of the Deputy Minister, who is acting as the Minister.



In the meantime, the Military Human Rights Center claimed that army units have been controlling leave for a certain period, raising suspicions of a second emergency martial law.



It was reported that commanders at the level of army company commander and above received orders to prepare for emergency mobilization.



[Active-duty Army/Voice altered: "I received the information on the day I was mobilized for the emergency martial law, and up until now, (the leave control guidelines) remained in effect. They were lifted today."]



It was also confirmed that restrictions on outings for medical treatment and the use of vehicle black boxes have been strengthened.



[Active-duty soldier/Voice altered: "Outpatient treatment at military hospitals was somewhat restricted, and unauthorized military vehicles could not leave. The checking of black boxes, which was not done normally, was conducted."]



All of these measures are claimed to be implemented after the martial law, but the army stated that it has never issued directives at the headquarters level to control outings or leave.



However, they explained that measures could have been implemented at various unit levels to strengthen emergency alert readiness.



This is KBS News, Song Geum-han.



