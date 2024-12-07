News 9

Special investigation team activated jointly with military prosecution

입력 2024.12.07 (01:26)

[Anchor]

The prosecution is hastening its investigation preparations.

A special investigation headquarters was established just one day after Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung issued the investigation directive, and military prosecutors have also been dispatched to conduct the investigation together.

Let's go to the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutor's Office.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul! The prosecution's decisions are also coming out quickly.

How was the special investigation team composed?

[Report]

Yes, the special investigation headquarters will be set up at the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutor's Office behind me.

It is reported that the headquarters office will be located on the 10th and 11th floors, and even at this late hour, the lights on those floors are on.

The size of this investigation team is about 50 people, including 20 prosecutors and about 30 investigative officers.

The establishment of the special investigation team by the prosecution is the first time in about eight years since the Park Geun-hye-Choi Soon-sil scandal, and the size of this investigation team is similar to that of the special investigation team during the scandal.

In addition, military prosecutors will also be dispatched to conduct a joint investigation.

This measure is interpreted as taking into account the deployment of military forces during the state of emergency martial law and the fact that many individuals involved in the case are currently high-ranking military officials.

Park Se-hyun, the Chief Prosecutor of the Seoul High Prosecutor's Office, has been appointed as the head of the special investigation team.

Chief Prosecutor Park served as the first specialized public relations officer at the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office during President Yoon's tenure as Prosecutor General.

The deputy head will be Kim Jong-woo, the second deputy prosecutor of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor's Office, while the heads will be Lee Chan-kyu, head of the Public Investigation Division 1 at the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office, Choi Soon-ho, head of the Criminal Division 3, and Choi Jae-soon, the second officer in charge of crime information at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office.

Additionally, 15 regular prosecutors are expected to come from the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office and the Supreme Prosecutors' Office.

Yesterday, Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung issued a direct investigation directive.

Although the crime of treason is not a direct subject of investigation, it is reported that the investigation will proceed by starting with the charge of 'abuse of power' and also looking into the treason charges.

The prosecution assigned the case to the Public Investigation Division 1 of the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office yesterday (Dec. 5) and has imposed a travel ban on former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who was also reported.

This has been Hyun Ye-seul from the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutor's Office for KBS News.

