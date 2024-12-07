National Police Agency Commissioner General's mobile phone seized

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The police have also formed a dedicated investigation team of over 120 members to investigate the charges of insurrection against President Yoon and others.



Today (12.6), they seized the mobile phones of the police chief and others.



It has been confirmed that Police Chief Cho Ji-ho had a phone call with Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min just three minutes before the declaration of martial law and the complete control of the National Assembly.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung reports.



[Report]



The police, which have direct investigative authority over insurrection charges, have established a dedicated investigation team within the National Investigation Office and have begun a full-scale investigation.



Following the travel ban imposed on former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun yesterday (12.5), today they seized the mobile phones of the police chief and others.



The mobile phones of Police Chief Cho Ji-ho, Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik, and National Assembly Security Chief Mok Hyun-tae were voluntarily submitted and seized, and the mobile phone of Gyeonggi Southern Police Chief Kim Jun-young was also additionally seized.



The dedicated investigation team consists of about 120 members, most of whom are reported to belong to the National Investigation Office Security Investigation Division.



The dedicated investigation team plans to investigate the insurrection charges against President Yoon and others, as well as charges of rebellion under military criminal law and abuse of power.



The call records of Police Chief Cho Ji-ho right after the declaration of martial law have also been made public.



The National Assembly was completely restricted from entry at 11:37 PM on December 3rd, one hour after the declaration of martial law, and it has been confirmed that Police Chief Cho and Minister Lee Sang-min had a phone call three minutes prior.



[Cho Ji-ho/Police Chief/Yesterday/National Assembly Public Administration and Security Committee: "I received a call at that time, but I remember being busy with other directives and couldn't really talk on the phone. If it was very important, I would remember it...."]



There are suspicions that the control of the National Assembly was carried out under the direction of Minister Lee Sang-min, but the police have reiterated that the minister called to inquire about the situation after the declaration of martial law, but a proper conversation did not take place with Police Chief Cho.



Previously, the police received multiple complaints against President Yoon Suk Yeol.



The Rebuilding Korea Party, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, the Democratic Party of Korea, and the Progressive Party have filed complaints against President Yoon and former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun on charges of insurrection.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



