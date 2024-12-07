Candlelight vigil in front of National Assembly urging president's resignation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ahead of the impeachment motion vote scheduled for tomorrow (Dec. 7), a candlelight vigil demanding the president's resignation was held in front of the National Assembly this evening (Dec. 6).



We connect with reporter Choi Min-young.



Reporter Choi, the quite wide roads were full, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, I am currently in front of the National Assembly Station in Yeouido, Seoul.



The rally, which started at 6 PM today, has now, past 9 PM, turned into a cultural event.



Participants are holding candles, criticizing President Yoon for declaring a state of emergency martial law, and urging him to resign.



[Lee Han-soo/Incheon Jung-gu: "Many people are feeling the same way, and I think this situation is completely unacceptable. I can't believe the president is doing this..."]



[Hong Gi-eun/Incheon Gyeyang-gu: "It's just absurd and infuriating to see armed soldiers entering the National Assembly and pointing guns at the people."]



Today, according to the organizers, the rally is estimated to have around 50,000 participants.



Tomorrow, on the day of the impeachment movtion vote, various civic groups, labor unions, and university students are expected to hold rallies throughout Yeouido.



[Anchor]



In addition to the candlelight vigil, various sectors have continued to announce their positions demanding the president's resignation and impeachment.



[Reporter]



This afternoon, around the National Assembly, there were consecutive press conferences by groups urging the impeachment of President Yoon.



In front of the People Power Party headquarters in Yeouido, press conferences were held by media professionals, university student councils proposing a declaration of the state of affairs, and parent groups.



They urged the People Power Party to adopt a stance in support of impeachment and to support the impeachment motion vote.



The National Public Officials Union also held a rally in front of the National Assembly titled 'Notice of Yoon Suk Yeol as Not President,' followed by a declaration from 5,000 cultural and artistic figures condemning the state of emergency martial law.



This has been KBS News' Choi Min-young reporting from in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!