University students take to the streets to protest injustice

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Voices criticizing the emergency martial law and calling for President Yoon's resignation continue to emerge from university campuses.



The student councils of various universities have decided to hold a declaration rally in Yeouido tomorrow (12.7), when the vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon will take place.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.



[Report]



["We condemn! We condemn! We condemn!"]



Amid the biting cold, university students took to the streets.



As declarations continue to pour in, today (12.6), student councils from seven universities gathered to criticize the declaration of emergency martial law.



[Kim Seok-hyun/President of Sogang University Student Council: "If the media and publishing are controlled and the people's right to know disappears, how can university students pursue truthful information and achieve academic progress?"]



They called the emergency martial law a betrayal of democracy and urged for the punishment of President Yoon and others involved.



[Ham Hyung-jin/President of Yonsei University Student Council: "As future generations exploring the studies of truth and freedom at universities, we will continue to demand accountability and punishment for President Yoon Suk Yeol and those involved."]



["Step Down! Step Down!"]



The declaration from Ewha Womans University included the names of over 1,800 current students.



Just as their seniors did in the past, they vowed to change injustice and corruption.



[Shin Hyun-ol/Ewha Womans University student: "We came out to assert our rights so that we can teach this history to future students without shame."]



[Kim Seo-young/President of Korea University Student Council: "First, we will defend democracy against all injustices."]



The Korea University Student Council passed a resolution stating that the emergency martial law declaration is unconstitutional and that those involved should be held accountable.



Students from over 20 universities plan to gather in Yeouido tomorrow, when the vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon is scheduled, to hold a declaration rally.



This is KBS News Shin Hyun-wook.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!