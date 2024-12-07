News 9

University students take to the streets to protest injustice

입력 2024.12.07 (01:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Voices criticizing the emergency martial law and calling for President Yoon's resignation continue to emerge from university campuses.

The student councils of various universities have decided to hold a declaration rally in Yeouido tomorrow (12.7), when the vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon will take place.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.

[Report]

["We condemn! We condemn! We condemn!"]

Amid the biting cold, university students took to the streets.

As declarations continue to pour in, today (12.6), student councils from seven universities gathered to criticize the declaration of emergency martial law.

[Kim Seok-hyun/President of Sogang University Student Council: "If the media and publishing are controlled and the people's right to know disappears, how can university students pursue truthful information and achieve academic progress?"]

They called the emergency martial law a betrayal of democracy and urged for the punishment of President Yoon and others involved.

[Ham Hyung-jin/President of Yonsei University Student Council: "As future generations exploring the studies of truth and freedom at universities, we will continue to demand accountability and punishment for President Yoon Suk Yeol and those involved."]

["Step Down! Step Down!"]

The declaration from Ewha Womans University included the names of over 1,800 current students.

Just as their seniors did in the past, they vowed to change injustice and corruption.

[Shin Hyun-ol/Ewha Womans University student: "We came out to assert our rights so that we can teach this history to future students without shame."]

[Kim Seo-young/President of Korea University Student Council: "First, we will defend democracy against all injustices."]

The Korea University Student Council passed a resolution stating that the emergency martial law declaration is unconstitutional and that those involved should be held accountable.

Students from over 20 universities plan to gather in Yeouido tomorrow, when the vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon is scheduled, to hold a declaration rally.

This is KBS News Shin Hyun-wook.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • University students take to the streets to protest injustice
    • 입력 2024-12-07 01:33:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

Voices criticizing the emergency martial law and calling for President Yoon's resignation continue to emerge from university campuses.

The student councils of various universities have decided to hold a declaration rally in Yeouido tomorrow (12.7), when the vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon will take place.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.

[Report]

["We condemn! We condemn! We condemn!"]

Amid the biting cold, university students took to the streets.

As declarations continue to pour in, today (12.6), student councils from seven universities gathered to criticize the declaration of emergency martial law.

[Kim Seok-hyun/President of Sogang University Student Council: "If the media and publishing are controlled and the people's right to know disappears, how can university students pursue truthful information and achieve academic progress?"]

They called the emergency martial law a betrayal of democracy and urged for the punishment of President Yoon and others involved.

[Ham Hyung-jin/President of Yonsei University Student Council: "As future generations exploring the studies of truth and freedom at universities, we will continue to demand accountability and punishment for President Yoon Suk Yeol and those involved."]

["Step Down! Step Down!"]

The declaration from Ewha Womans University included the names of over 1,800 current students.

Just as their seniors did in the past, they vowed to change injustice and corruption.

[Shin Hyun-ol/Ewha Womans University student: "We came out to assert our rights so that we can teach this history to future students without shame."]

[Kim Seo-young/President of Korea University Student Council: "First, we will defend democracy against all injustices."]

The Korea University Student Council passed a resolution stating that the emergency martial law declaration is unconstitutional and that those involved should be held accountable.

Students from over 20 universities plan to gather in Yeouido tomorrow, when the vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon is scheduled, to hold a declaration rally.

This is KBS News Shin Hyun-wook.
신현욱
신현욱 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘, “탄핵 반대 당론 유지…대통령에 당 의견 전달”

국민의힘, “탄핵 반대 당론 유지…대통령에 당 의견 전달”
국회, 오늘 윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 표결…김여사 특검법 재표결도

국회, 오늘 윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 표결…김여사 특검법 재표결도
이재명 “내란 범죄, 수사·체포·구금해야”…탄핵안 총공세

이재명 “내란 범죄, 수사·체포·구금해야”…탄핵안 총공세
국가기록원 “대통령실, 국방부·경찰 등에 비상계엄 관련 기록물 관리 철저 협조 요청”

국가기록원 “대통령실, 국방부·경찰 등에 비상계엄 관련 기록물 관리 철저 협조 요청”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.