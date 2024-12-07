Over 20,000 non-regular workers in schools launch general strike

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



School non-regular workers responsible for meals and care services went on a total strike today (12.6), demanding a real wage increase and solutions to the labor shortage issue.



As a result of the strike, some schools experienced disruptions in meal services.



Reporter Kim Min-kyung has the details.



[Report]



This is a cafeteria at a high school in Seoul.



Instead of rice, soup, and side dishes for students' lunch, bread and fruits are placed on the serving counter.



Next to the menu, there is a notice about alternative meals provided due to the educational public workers' strike.



The cafeteria cooks and other non-regular school workers went on strike for a day, leading to the provision of alternative meals.



[Lee Na-eun/Nutrition Teacher: "Normal meal service is impossible, so we ordered alternative meals like bread, fruits, and yogurt...."]



["Let's win! Let's win!"]



The School Non-Regular Workers' Solidarity Council is demanding a real wage increase, solutions to the labor shortage, and the elimination of discrimination.



They emphasized that in school cafeterias, the issues of industrial accidents, poor working conditions, and low wages have led to vacancies, resulting in inadequate meal services.



They have been negotiating with the Ministry of Education and local education offices since July but have yet to find a consensus.



[Min Tae-ho/Chairman of the National School Non-Regular Workers' Union: "As the wage gap with regular workers continues to widen, we face lifelong discrimination and remain at the lowest status...."]



About 26,000 out of 170,000 non-regular school workers nationwide participated in this strike.



One in three schools faced disruptions in meal services, and 3.3% of the over 6,100 schools operating the extended care program were closed.



Non-regular school workers stated that if no proactive measures are taken, they may initiate a second strike.



KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



