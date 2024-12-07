Son Heung-min's goal declared offside

동영상 고정 취소

Tottenham's Son Heung-min made his first appearance as a substitute this season and shook the net, but it was declared offside, leaving him disappointed.



In the league match against AFC Bournemouth, Son Heung-min was substituted in the 12th minute of the second half.



As soon as he stepped onto the field, Son Heung-min struck the ball into the net after it rebounded off the goalkeeper during a counterattack.



Unfortunately, the assistant referee raised the flag.



A slow-motion replay clearly shows that it was offside.



Son Heung-min, who came on as a substitute for the first time this season, energized Tottenham's attack, but they lost 1-0 after conceding the opening and decisive goal to Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen.



Their league ranking has dropped to 10th place.



