Disruptions to railway operations expected over weekend as strike continues

[Anchor]



The labor-management negotiations of the Seoul Transportation Corporation, which operates subway lines 1 to 8, dramatically reached a settlement early this morning (Dec. 6), leading to the withdrawal of the anticipated strike.



However, due to the indefinite general strike launched by unionized workers of the national railway operator since yesterday (Dec. 5), disruptions to the KTX and passenger trains over the weekend seem unavoidable.



Oh Dae-seong reports.



[Report]



This morning, the resolution of the labor-management negotiations at the Seoul Transportation Corporation helped avoid chaos during the morning commute in the metropolitan area.



[Kim Dae-hyun/Seoul, Gwanak-gu: "I came out just like usual, and the train intervals are well matched, so I'm commuting as usual."]



However, the indefinite general strike by the national railway union continues for the second day.



The train operation rate is about 69% of normal, especially affecting the operation of passenger trains such as the KTX, Saemaul-ho and Mugunghwa-ho.



A dispute is occurring at the ticket office.



[Passenger & Station Staff: "(It's a booked ticket, so why?) I'm sorry. The train is not operating, so you can't use it.... (If the booked ticket is not valid, then there should be compensation for it, what's this about taking such a late train...)]



[Park Sang-won/Seoul, Dongdaemun-gu: "I was trying to go to Daegu, and I made a booking. (Originally) it was a 2 PM train, but they told me to change it to 5 or 6 PM, and that means I'll arrive in Daegu late."]



Even if passengers try to find alternative trains due to the cancellation of their reserved trains, most are already sold out, making it difficult.



[Jang Eun-jo/Seoul, Guro-gu: "It's all sold out, sold out, sold out. I have a set schedule for when I arrive, but I can't go.... I have to keep refreshing (the Korail app)."]



Passengers are hoping for a quick resolution.



[Jeon Shin-bin & Jeong Seung-guk/Busan, Busanjin-gu: "If it's a legitimate strike, I think consumers should understand a bit. So I hope there is cooperation and it ends quickly...."]



However, there has been no official dialogue between the labor and management of Korail since the strike began.



In particular, the union's key demands, such as the need for more personnel and improvements in performance bonus rates, fall under the government's authority, and concerns about the strike prolonging are rising in connection with the cabinet's intention to resign.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport urged Korail to manage passenger safety and emphasized that the railway union should return to work.



The railway union announced that about 10,000 members will participate in a rally in front of the National Assembly tomorrow (Dec. 7).



This is Oh Dae-seong from KBS News.



