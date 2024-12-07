KBSN baseball commentators serve as one-day coaches for young baseball dreamers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



KBSN baseball commentators, including Park Yong-taik and Yoo Hee-kwan, transformed into one-day coaches for young baseball dreamers.



They captured attention with lectures that showcased their unique personalities.



Reporter Moon Young-kyu visited the scene.



[Report]



Despite the cold winter weather, Yoo Hee-kwan's wit was as sharp as ever.



[Yoo Hee-kwan/KBSN Baseball Commentator: "Are you Lee Jung-hoo? Where did you come from, San Francisco? Why are you late?"]



His analogies were easy for young players to understand, rivaling those of professional coaches.



[Yoo Hee-kwan/KBSN Baseball Commentator: "If you shoot archery from here, how far will it go? (A little.) If you pull it back and shoot, what will happen? (It will go far.)"]



Having survived in the professional league with a slower pitch speed, he emphasized the importance of leveraging one's strengths.



[Yoo Hee-kwan/KBSN Baseball Commentator: "Some kids have less strength than others, but if they don't give up and continue developing their strengths, I believe a great baseball player will emerge in the future."]



Park Yong-taik's coaching was strict, as if he were dealing with professionals.



["Out! Out!"]



This was due to his philosophy that a strong competitive spirit has made him a symbol of consistency.



[Park Yong-taik/KBS Baseball Commentator: "I don't say, 'Have fun playing baseball. Enjoy it.' I've never seen anyone who succeeds among those who play baseball just for fun."]



Participants learned a lot from the heartfelt advice of coaches who are former star players.



[Lee Seo-yul/Duksong Elementary: "I felt a lot, and I hope to become a great player myself and teach kids."]



It was a meaningful time where the instructors' passion helped nurture the young talent that will shape the future of Korean baseball.



KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!