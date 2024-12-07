KBSN baseball commentators serve as one-day coaches for young baseball dreamers
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
KBSN baseball commentators, including Park Yong-taik and Yoo Hee-kwan, transformed into one-day coaches for young baseball dreamers.
They captured attention with lectures that showcased their unique personalities.
Reporter Moon Young-kyu visited the scene.
[Report]
Despite the cold winter weather, Yoo Hee-kwan's wit was as sharp as ever.
[Yoo Hee-kwan/KBSN Baseball Commentator: "Are you Lee Jung-hoo? Where did you come from, San Francisco? Why are you late?"]
His analogies were easy for young players to understand, rivaling those of professional coaches.
[Yoo Hee-kwan/KBSN Baseball Commentator: "If you shoot archery from here, how far will it go? (A little.) If you pull it back and shoot, what will happen? (It will go far.)"]
Having survived in the professional league with a slower pitch speed, he emphasized the importance of leveraging one's strengths.
[Yoo Hee-kwan/KBSN Baseball Commentator: "Some kids have less strength than others, but if they don't give up and continue developing their strengths, I believe a great baseball player will emerge in the future."]
Park Yong-taik's coaching was strict, as if he were dealing with professionals.
["Out! Out!"]
This was due to his philosophy that a strong competitive spirit has made him a symbol of consistency.
[Park Yong-taik/KBS Baseball Commentator: "I don't say, 'Have fun playing baseball. Enjoy it.' I've never seen anyone who succeeds among those who play baseball just for fun."]
Participants learned a lot from the heartfelt advice of coaches who are former star players.
[Lee Seo-yul/Duksong Elementary: "I felt a lot, and I hope to become a great player myself and teach kids."]
It was a meaningful time where the instructors' passion helped nurture the young talent that will shape the future of Korean baseball.
KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- KBSN baseball commentators serve as one-day coaches for young baseball dreamers
-
- 입력 2024-12-07 02:01:10
KBSN baseball commentators, including Park Yong-taik and Yoo Hee-kwan, transformed into one-day coaches for young baseball dreamers.
They captured attention with lectures that showcased their unique personalities.
Reporter Moon Young-kyu visited the scene.
[Report]
Despite the cold winter weather, Yoo Hee-kwan's wit was as sharp as ever.
[Yoo Hee-kwan/KBSN Baseball Commentator: "Are you Lee Jung-hoo? Where did you come from, San Francisco? Why are you late?"]
His analogies were easy for young players to understand, rivaling those of professional coaches.
[Yoo Hee-kwan/KBSN Baseball Commentator: "If you shoot archery from here, how far will it go? (A little.) If you pull it back and shoot, what will happen? (It will go far.)"]
Having survived in the professional league with a slower pitch speed, he emphasized the importance of leveraging one's strengths.
[Yoo Hee-kwan/KBSN Baseball Commentator: "Some kids have less strength than others, but if they don't give up and continue developing their strengths, I believe a great baseball player will emerge in the future."]
Park Yong-taik's coaching was strict, as if he were dealing with professionals.
["Out! Out!"]
This was due to his philosophy that a strong competitive spirit has made him a symbol of consistency.
[Park Yong-taik/KBS Baseball Commentator: "I don't say, 'Have fun playing baseball. Enjoy it.' I've never seen anyone who succeeds among those who play baseball just for fun."]
Participants learned a lot from the heartfelt advice of coaches who are former star players.
[Lee Seo-yul/Duksong Elementary: "I felt a lot, and I hope to become a great player myself and teach kids."]
It was a meaningful time where the instructors' passion helped nurture the young talent that will shape the future of Korean baseball.
KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
-
-
문영규 기자 youngq@kbs.co.kr문영규 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.