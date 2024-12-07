News 9

Re-signing with coach Yoon Jung-hwan falls through for Gangwon

[Anchor]

This season, coach Yoon Jung-hwan, who led Gangwon to a runner-up finish and wrote the 'Gangwon fairy tale,' has ended his journey with the team.

Coach Yoon expressed that he parted ways on good terms and conveyed his apologies to the Gangwon players for not being able to continue on with them.

Reporter Lee June-hee has the story.

[Report]

Coach Yoon Jung-hwan stood out as a master tactician by bringing Gangwon, a provincial club, its best-ever result since its establishment of a runner-up finish.

He was recognized for his achievements and even won the Coach of the Year award, but he expressed disappointment over the sluggish contract negotiations.

[Yoon Jung-hwan/Coach/Nov. 29: "It feels a bit late, but they always said the best treatment would be provided, so I think we need to wait and see."]

There was a significant difference in opinions regarding the salary between Gangwon and Coach Yoon.

Gangwon proposed a 50% increase from the current salary, but Coach Yoon reportedly demanded treatment at the highest level among K League coaches.

[Kim Byung-ji/Gangwon Representative: "What we proposed was a 50% increase from this year's salary. We did our best with what we could offer."]

The gap in views was not easily narrowed, and Gangwon and Coach Yoon ultimately decided to part ways yesterday.

At one point, the issue of a penalty fees was mentioned, but both sides agreed to part ways with minimal noise, and Coach Yoon was the first to express his apologies to the Gangwon players.

[Yoon Jung-hwan/Coach: "It ended well. If things don't work out, we may have to part ways. We came to an agreement and wrapped things up. I feel sorry to the players for not being able to stay together..."]

Coach Yoon stated that he will take a break and consider his future with both domestic and international teams.

Gangwon is reportedly considering appointing head coach Jeong Kyung-ho as the new manager.

KBS News, Lee June-hee.

