Samsung signs Choi Won-tae, signaling revival of its pitching kingdom

[Anchor]

The Samsung team, which secured the runner-up position in the Korean Series of professional baseball, has signed a free agent contract with pitcher Choi Won-tae for up to 7 billion won over four years.

Samsung has significantly strengthened its starting resources by acquiring Jurado, signaling the revival of its pitching kingdom.

Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

When Choi Won-tae made his appearance, Samsung's general manager Lee Jong-yeol welcomed him with a hug, as if he had been waiting for this moment.

[Yoo Jeong-geun/Samsung CEO: "Thank you for coming."]

There was a palpable sense of the club's high expectations for Choi Won-tae, who looked quite fitting in the blue jumper, symbolic of Samsung.

[Lee Jong-yeol/Samsung General Manager: "We really had a hard time bringing him in."]

["The outfit suits you so well...."]

["Does blue run in your blood?"]

Choi Won-tae, a highly sought-after starter during the hot stove league period, has signed a free agent contract with Samsung for up to 7 billion won over four years.

This year, Choi Won-tae made 24 appearances, recording 9 wins and 7 losses with an earned run average of 4.26.

Choi Won-tae pledged to take on as many innings as possible, stating that he would survive in a hitter-friendly ballpark with a variety of pitches.

[Choi Won-tae/Samsung: "I was surprised to see (Samsung) finishing in second place, overturning expectations. My biggest goal is to pitch 150 innings each year."]

Following Choi Won-tae, Samsung has also acquired foreign pitcher Jurado, who performed well with Kiwoom, further solidifying its starting lineup.

With four starting resources capable of achieving over 10 wins, including the wins leader Won-tae-in, Samsung is signaling the revival of its pitching kingdom.

[Won-tae-in/Samsung: "If I can share the burden I carry with some good players, I believe we can create a better synergistic effect together."]

Because Samsung had, in the past, once opened a dynastical era with overwhelming strength on the mound, fans' expectations are rising.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

