News 9

Voting underway for presidential impeachment motion, ruling party absent

입력 2024.12.07 (23:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

This is the Saturday 9 o'clock news.

The vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol is currently taking place in the National Assembly.

Most members of the People Power Party have left without voting.

So far, 195 people have voted.

Therefore, even if all 195 votes are in favor of impeachment, it falls short of the two-thirds majority required, so the impeachment motion cannot pass at this time.

A declaration of the end of voting has not yet been made.

In other words, the situation is ongoing.

First, we will go to reporter Kim Min-kyung.

[Report]

The vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol, proposed by the Democratic Party, has been presented to the National Assembly's plenary session, but voting is still in progress.

This is because most members of the People Power Party have left without voting.

For the impeachment motion to pass, more than 200 votes, which is over two-thirds of the total members, are needed.

Even if all 192 opposition members vote in favor, at least 8 defecting votes from the ruling party are required for the impeachment motion to pass.

However, so far, the majority of People Power Party members, except for Ahn Cheol-soo, Kim Ye-ji, and Kim Sang-wook, have not participated in the vote on the impeachment motion.

This is due to the ruling party's confirmed stance against the impeachment motion before the plenary session began.

In response, without closing voting, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has urged ruling party members to participate in the vote.

If the People Power Party members do not participate in the vote and the counting is not completed by tomorrow (Dec. 8) at 0:48 AM, the impeachment motion will be automatically dismissed.

Prior to the vote on the impeachment motion, the re-vote on the special counsel investigation bill regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee was rejected with 198 votes in favor and 102 votes against.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Voting underway for presidential impeachment motion, ruling party absent
    • 입력 2024-12-07 23:21:48
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

This is the Saturday 9 o'clock news.

The vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol is currently taking place in the National Assembly.

Most members of the People Power Party have left without voting.

So far, 195 people have voted.

Therefore, even if all 195 votes are in favor of impeachment, it falls short of the two-thirds majority required, so the impeachment motion cannot pass at this time.

A declaration of the end of voting has not yet been made.

In other words, the situation is ongoing.

First, we will go to reporter Kim Min-kyung.

[Report]

The vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol, proposed by the Democratic Party, has been presented to the National Assembly's plenary session, but voting is still in progress.

This is because most members of the People Power Party have left without voting.

For the impeachment motion to pass, more than 200 votes, which is over two-thirds of the total members, are needed.

Even if all 192 opposition members vote in favor, at least 8 defecting votes from the ruling party are required for the impeachment motion to pass.

However, so far, the majority of People Power Party members, except for Ahn Cheol-soo, Kim Ye-ji, and Kim Sang-wook, have not participated in the vote on the impeachment motion.

This is due to the ruling party's confirmed stance against the impeachment motion before the plenary session began.

In response, without closing voting, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has urged ruling party members to participate in the vote.

If the People Power Party members do not participate in the vote and the counting is not completed by tomorrow (Dec. 8) at 0:48 AM, the impeachment motion will be automatically dismissed.

Prior to the vote on the impeachment motion, the re-vote on the special counsel investigation bill regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee was rejected with 198 votes in favor and 102 votes against.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.
김민경
김민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한동훈 “윤 대통령 질서있는 퇴진 추진…혼란은 없을 것”

한동훈 “윤 대통령 질서있는 퇴진 추진…혼란은 없을 것”
민주 “대통령 탄핵안 일주일마다 재추진”…11일 발의·14일 표결 거론

민주 “대통령 탄핵안 일주일마다 재추진”…11일 발의·14일 표결 거론
‘윤 대통령 탄핵안’ 표결 무산…여당 불참에 ‘투표 불성립’

‘윤 대통령 탄핵안’ 표결 무산…여당 불참에 ‘투표 불성립’
한 총리 “현 상황 조속 수습에 전력…국민 마음 무겁게 받아들여”

한 총리 “현 상황 조속 수습에 전력…국민 마음 무겁게 받아들여”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.