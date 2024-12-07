Voting underway for presidential impeachment motion, ruling party absent

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hello everyone.



This is the Saturday 9 o'clock news.



The vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol is currently taking place in the National Assembly.



Most members of the People Power Party have left without voting.



So far, 195 people have voted.



Therefore, even if all 195 votes are in favor of impeachment, it falls short of the two-thirds majority required, so the impeachment motion cannot pass at this time.



A declaration of the end of voting has not yet been made.



In other words, the situation is ongoing.



First, we will go to reporter Kim Min-kyung.



[Report]



The vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol, proposed by the Democratic Party, has been presented to the National Assembly's plenary session, but voting is still in progress.



This is because most members of the People Power Party have left without voting.



For the impeachment motion to pass, more than 200 votes, which is over two-thirds of the total members, are needed.



Even if all 192 opposition members vote in favor, at least 8 defecting votes from the ruling party are required for the impeachment motion to pass.



However, so far, the majority of People Power Party members, except for Ahn Cheol-soo, Kim Ye-ji, and Kim Sang-wook, have not participated in the vote on the impeachment motion.



This is due to the ruling party's confirmed stance against the impeachment motion before the plenary session began.



In response, without closing voting, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has urged ruling party members to participate in the vote.



If the People Power Party members do not participate in the vote and the counting is not completed by tomorrow (Dec. 8) at 0:48 AM, the impeachment motion will be automatically dismissed.



Prior to the vote on the impeachment motion, the re-vote on the special counsel investigation bill regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee was rejected with 198 votes in favor and 102 votes against.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



