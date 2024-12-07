News 9

National Assembly in lockdown situation, voting closes shortly after midnight

[Anchor]

Now, let's connect to the National Assembly to see the current situation.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun, the vote is still ongoing, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, there is a tense atmosphere here in the National Assembly as the ruling and opposition parties are at odds over the presidential impeachment motion.

There are concerns that participants in the rally demanding President Yoon's impeachment may try to enter the National Assembly grounds.

Currently, a large police force has been deployed to the National Assembly, blocking all entrances.

Additionally, police forces are heavily stationed at locations where breaches could occur.

It is difficult for lawmakers, aides, and even reporters to leave the National Assembly.

It is effectively a lockdown situation where it is difficult to get in or out.

The police have stated that they will have no choice but to block any rally participants from forcibly entering the National Assembly grounds, and they warned that injuries could occur in the process.

[Anchor]

This situation cannot be left as it is, right?

Can you give us the overview?

[Reporter]

The presidential impeachment motion must be put to a vote between 24 and 72 hours after being submitted to the plenary session.

The impeachment motion was reported to the plenary session at around 00:48 AM on December 5th, so the voting must be completed by 00:48 AM tomorrow (Dec. 8).

Therefore, the voting must be finished by midnight at the latest to meet the deadline.

The People Power Party is currently holding a general meeting of lawmakers, but the Democratic Party claims that this meeting is an act of obstructing the vote.

Meanwhile, the earlier re-vote on the 'Special Counsel Investigation Bill for First Lady Kim Keon-hee' was rejected with 198 votes in favor and 102 against, resulting in its automatic dismissal.

This has been KBS News from the National Assembly, Kim Cheong-yun.

