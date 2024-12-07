News 9

Rebulding Korea Party calls Yoon’s public apology “national deception”

[Anchor]

The Rebuilding Korea Party and other opposition parties have also urged the passage of the impeachment motion bill.

They strongly criticized President Yoon Suk Yeol's statement made prior to the impeachment motion.

Hwang Jeong-ho reports.

[Report]

Immediately after President Yoon Suk Yeol's address to the nation, opposition parties launched attacks in unison.

The Rebuilding Korea Party claimed that President Yoon should resign immediately and criticized his apology as a deception to the public.

[Cho Kuk/The Rebuilding Korea Party Representative: "There was no people. There was no sincerity or truth. It was only the desperate cry of Yoon suk Yeo, the treason suspect, begging for a dirty rescue. It was a statement of national deception."]

Representative Cho Kuk also labeled President Yoon as a target for urgent arrest.

He stated, "He is a person who committed crimes against the Constitution and is unqualified to be president."

The Progressive Party also harshly criticized the president's address, calling it "words that poured oil on the burning public sentiment."

They raised their voices, stating that what the public wants is the president's resignation and a criminal investigation.

[Yoon Jong-o/Progressive Party Floor Leader: "The public is now hoping that Yoon Suk Yeol will immediately stop his duties and step down from the presidency. The only remaining solution to stabilize the political situation is impeachment."]

The Reform Party strongly urged members of the People Power Party to join in the impeachment motion.

[Heo Eun-a/Reform Party Representative: "If, in a slim chance, it is rejected, the country will truly fall into chaos. If you are a member of the National Assembly who genuinely cares about the future of South Korea and the people, you must cast a vote in favor."]

The opposition reiterated that President Yoon should seriously heed the demands of the candlelight public sentiment and step down from his position.

KBS News, Hwang Jeong-ho.

