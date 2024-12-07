DP to reintroduce impeachment motion infinitely until Yoon is impeached

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party of Korea pressured members of the People Power Party throughout the day to participate in the impeachment motion vote.



Leader Lee Jae-myung stated that he would ensure the impeachment motion bill passes, even if it requires infinite repetition.



The Democratic Party plans to reintroduce the impeachment motion bill in a special National Assembly session starting on December 11th if it is not passed today (Dec. 7).



Min Jeong-hee reports.



[Report]



Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae explained the proposal for President Yoon's impeachment.



He raised his voice, stating that the declaration of a state of emergency martial law is a clear violation of the constitution, lacking both procedures and requirements.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "Is it reasonable for the president of a democratic country to mobilize the military to warn the opposition, attempt to arrest and detain them, and incapacitate the constitutional institution of the National Assembly?"]



Floor leader Park argued that suspending President Yoon's duties is the only way to resolve the emergency martial law situation.



He then called out the names of the People Power Party members who boycotted the vote one by one.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "Representative Ko Dong-jin!!! (Representative Ko Dong-jin!!!) Representative Kwak Gyu-taek, who attended the resolution to demand the lifting of the state of martial law!!! (Representative Kwak Gyu-taek!!!)"]



Voting was prolonged, waiting for the participation of ruling party members. Democratic Party lawmakers repeatedly appealed for voting participation.



[Jeon Yong-ki/Democratic Party Lawmaker: "I earnestly appeal to our lawmakers from the People Power Party who have some conviction and dream of young politics. This is the path for the future."]



Meanwhile, they launched an offensive, claiming that the ruling party leadership was obstructing the voting of lawmakers by holding a general meeting.



[Park Sung-joon/Democratic Party Senior Deputy Floor Leader: "According to Article 148-3 of the National Assembly Act, no one shall obstruct a member from entering the main assembly hall or committee meeting to attend a plenary session or committee..."]



Leader Lee Jae-myung emphasized that there is no other way but for the president to step down early through immediate resignation or impeachment, stating that he will keep going until it is achieved.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "I will ensure it passes, even if it requires infinite repetition, until he is impeached and held accountable."]



The Democratic Party plans to reintroduce the impeachment motion bill in the special National Assembly session starting on December 11th if it does not pass today.



This is KBS News Min Jeong-hee.



