Three PPP lawmakers have cast a vote amid collective party walkout

[Anchor]



In the People Power Party, which has confirmed opposition to the impeachment motion as its party line, three members have participated in the vote based on their individual convictions so far.



The People Power Party is urging the Democratic Party to stop pressuring members to vote.



This is Shin Ji-soo reporting.



[Report]



After the re-vote on the special counsel investigation bill regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee, ruling party lawmakers are leaving one after another.



It seems they have chosen to collectively abstain from voting due to concerns about the possibility of defecting votes.



Despite this, three out of 108 People Power Party lawmakers have participated in the vote so far.



Representative Ahn Cheol-soo, who publicly expressed his support, participated in the vote from the beginning, while Representatives Kim Ye-ji and Kim Sang-wook left and then returned to vote.



However, Representative Kim Sang-wook revealed that he cast a dissenting vote in accordance with the party line.



As the Democratic Party criticized the People Power Party for obstructing the vote for holding a general meeting away from the main assembly, the People Power Party countered that the Democratic Party is outright denying the lawmakers' free will to vote.



[Shin Dong-wook/People Power Party Floor Spokesperson: "We believe that pressuring our party is also an obstruction to our party's freedom of expression."]



The People Power Party also stated, "The SNS posts claiming that lawmakers are being confined and physical force is being used during the general meeting are all false," and announced that they would hold those spreading false information legally accountable.



This is KBS News Shin Ji-soo.



