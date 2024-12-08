News 9

“Impeachment trauma” may be behind unfied front of the conservative PPP

[Anchor]

Members of the People Power Party collectively exited just before the vote on the impeachment motion.

It seems that their decision to abstain from the vote was influenced by their past experience with the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.

This is Lee Yoon-woo reporting.

[Report]

Just before the vote on the impeachment motion, members of the People Power Party exited collectively.

Representative Ahn Cheol-soo remained alone in the main assembly hall as he participated in the vote.

Until the very last moment he emphasized the importance of an 'orderly resignation'.

[Ahn Cheol-soo/Member of the People Power Party: "I hope that an agreement is reached quickly within the party on when he will voluntarily resign and how state affairs will be managed, and announce that to the public."]

Representative Kim Sang-wook, who participated in the vote later, stated that he voted "against, according to the party line," adding, "If the president does not propose measures that the public can accept by the next impeachment motion vote, I will vote in favor next time."

[Kim Sang-wook/Member of the People Power Party: "To minimize the chaos in the country, I sincerely hope that a qualified person, through legitimate competition, will lead South Korea again."]

Another member of the People Power Party also stated, "It can be scrapped only this time," explaining that "from the experience of President Park Geun-hye's impeachment, preparation time is needed for an orderly resignation."

They seem to need to buy time until the party presents a specific plan for the future political situation, which indicates that there is trauma remaining for the previous conservative party members who have experienced the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.

[Yoon Sang-hyun/Member of the People Power Party: "As seen in the case of President Park Geun-hye's impeachment, it leads to the impeachment and collapse of the South Korean system. We opposed the impeachment of the president to protect the South Korean system and the future of our descendants."]

As much as the president has entrusted the party with matters such as his term length, the solution that the People Power Party will present immediately after the results of the impeachment motion vote is drawing attention.

This is KBS News Lee Yoon-woo.

