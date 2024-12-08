National Assembly and Yeouido area closed off to traffic, packed with rally participants

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A large-scale rally calling for the impeachment of President Yoon is taking place in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, which started today (Dec. 7) afternoon.



Let's connect to our reporter at the National Assembly.



Reporter Choi Hye-rim! What is the situation on the ground?



[Report]



The area in front of the National Assembly Station, where the rally calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol is being held, is packed with participants holding placards and flags.



The area in front of the National Assembly and around Yeouido Park is also filled with crowds.



Despite the cold weather with a perceived temperature of minus 3 degrees, citizens are attending the rally in a cheerful atmosphere.



Additionally, members of civic organizations are taking the stage to continue with their free speeches.



Participants in the rally are marching around the National Assembly while continuously shouting slogans condemning the emergency martial law situation.



In front of the People Power Party headquarters, both supporters and opponents of President Yoon's impeachment are gathering.



This rally has reported over 200,000 participants, making it the largest gathering since the emergency martial law situation.



Due to the large crowd, phone and internet services were disrupted for about 20 minutes in the area, and communication is still not smooth.



The rally calling for President Yoon's resignation has been ongoing since yesterday, with some participants staying overnight even after the rally had ended.



Due to today's rally, the road from the Yeouido underpass to the National Assembly is completely blocked.



Yeouigongwon-ro and Eunhaeng-ro are also closed to vehicle traffic.



The Seoul Subway Line 9, which temporarily passed through the National Assembly Station without stopping, is currently operating normally.



As many crowds have gathered, people are advised to be cautious of safety accidents.



This has been KBS News' Choi Hye-rim reporting from in front of the National Assembly.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!