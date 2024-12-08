Police dispatched to areas around presidential residence, currently calm

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We have checked the situation in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido.



Now, let's go to the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, where President Yoon is said to be staying.



Choi Min-young, the vote is still ongoing, but how is the atmosphere there?



[Report]



Yes, I am currently near the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul.



Police security personnel have been deployed around the residence, but there are no signs of gatherings or protests yet, possibly because voting is still ongoing.



Depending on the results of the impeachment motion vote today (Dec. 7), there is a possibility that participants will head to this location, so the police have strengthened security around the presidential residence by controlling a 400-meter stretch of the road for the day.



We have also observed police asking people passing by about their destinations.



Additional police officers and vehicles were deployed around 5 PM when the impeachment vote began.



President Yoon is reported to have stayed at the residence all day after delivering his public address this morning.



It seems he is monitoring the ongoing impeachment motion vote from his residence.



So far, the atmosphere has been calm, but we will have to see what happens immediately after the voting closes.



This has been Choi Min-young reporting from in front of the presidential residence in Hannam-dong for KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!