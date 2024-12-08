Rally held against President Yoon's impeachment in Gwanghwamun area

동영상 고정 취소

As the vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol is underway, conservative groups such as the Korea Righting Movement Headquarters and the Liberty Unification Party held a rally opposing the impeachment of President Yoon in the Gwanghwamun area of Seoul starting at 1 PM today (Dec. 7).



Participants in the rally waved the Korean and American flags, urging the dismissal of the impeachment motion.



