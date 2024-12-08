Timing of resignation becomes point of contention between parties

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Regarding the impeachment crisis, People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon mentions President Yoon's early resignation, while Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung talks about immediate resignation through impeachment.



While they may share the same intention regarding the president's resignation, the timing has become a contentious issue.



Kim Jin-ho reports.



[Report]



The president's address to the nation suggested 'taking a step back'.

And to the ruling party leader's statement that 'early resignation of the president is inevitable', leader of the Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung raises the question of when the metioned 'early' actually is.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party leader: "Isn't there likely to be another debate over when 'early' is? The president's term ends on May 10, 2027, so if it happens by May 1, isn't that early? There is a possibility that such discussions could arise, which I think is meaningless."]



The Democratic Party dismissed any method other than 'immediate resignation'.



The Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk also criticized the ruling party's 'early resignation' remarks as ambiguous.



[Cho Kuk/Rebuilding Korea Party leader: "Han Dong-hoon needs to clarify what 'early resignation' means. I believe he is using vague language to avoid responsibility."]



However, the timing of President Yoon's resignation is directly linked to the presidential election schedule, which would follow immediately.



Our constitution mandates that a presidential election must be held within 60 days of a presidential vacancy.



Considering the schedules for selecting presidential candidates from each party, it could lead to a 'crash election'.



After the president's resignation, how state affairs would be managed until the next president is elected is also a concern.



However, whether it is through an acting presidential system followed by an election, a national unity cabinet formation followed by an election, or a constitutional amendment leading to an election, an early presidential election becomes a reality upon the president's resignation.



This is KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.



