Timing of resignation becomes point of contention between parties
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Regarding the impeachment crisis, People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon mentions President Yoon's early resignation, while Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung talks about immediate resignation through impeachment.
While they may share the same intention regarding the president's resignation, the timing has become a contentious issue.
Kim Jin-ho reports.
[Report]
The president's address to the nation suggested 'taking a step back'.
And to the ruling party leader's statement that 'early resignation of the president is inevitable', leader of the Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung raises the question of when the metioned 'early' actually is.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party leader: "Isn't there likely to be another debate over when 'early' is? The president's term ends on May 10, 2027, so if it happens by May 1, isn't that early? There is a possibility that such discussions could arise, which I think is meaningless."]
The Democratic Party dismissed any method other than 'immediate resignation'.
The Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk also criticized the ruling party's 'early resignation' remarks as ambiguous.
[Cho Kuk/Rebuilding Korea Party leader: "Han Dong-hoon needs to clarify what 'early resignation' means. I believe he is using vague language to avoid responsibility."]
However, the timing of President Yoon's resignation is directly linked to the presidential election schedule, which would follow immediately.
Our constitution mandates that a presidential election must be held within 60 days of a presidential vacancy.
Considering the schedules for selecting presidential candidates from each party, it could lead to a 'crash election'.
After the president's resignation, how state affairs would be managed until the next president is elected is also a concern.
However, whether it is through an acting presidential system followed by an election, a national unity cabinet formation followed by an election, or a constitutional amendment leading to an election, an early presidential election becomes a reality upon the president's resignation.
This is KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Timing of resignation becomes point of contention between parties
-
- 입력 2024-12-08 00:39:25
Regarding the impeachment crisis, People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon mentions President Yoon's early resignation, while Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung talks about immediate resignation through impeachment.
While they may share the same intention regarding the president's resignation, the timing has become a contentious issue.
Kim Jin-ho reports.
[Report]
The president's address to the nation suggested 'taking a step back'.
And to the ruling party leader's statement that 'early resignation of the president is inevitable', leader of the Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung raises the question of when the metioned 'early' actually is.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party leader: "Isn't there likely to be another debate over when 'early' is? The president's term ends on May 10, 2027, so if it happens by May 1, isn't that early? There is a possibility that such discussions could arise, which I think is meaningless."]
The Democratic Party dismissed any method other than 'immediate resignation'.
The Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk also criticized the ruling party's 'early resignation' remarks as ambiguous.
[Cho Kuk/Rebuilding Korea Party leader: "Han Dong-hoon needs to clarify what 'early resignation' means. I believe he is using vague language to avoid responsibility."]
However, the timing of President Yoon's resignation is directly linked to the presidential election schedule, which would follow immediately.
Our constitution mandates that a presidential election must be held within 60 days of a presidential vacancy.
Considering the schedules for selecting presidential candidates from each party, it could lead to a 'crash election'.
After the president's resignation, how state affairs would be managed until the next president is elected is also a concern.
However, whether it is through an acting presidential system followed by an election, a national unity cabinet formation followed by an election, or a constitutional amendment leading to an election, an early presidential election becomes a reality upon the president's resignation.
This is KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.
-
-
김진호 기자 hit@kbs.co.kr김진호 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.