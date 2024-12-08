President Yoon Suk Yeol's National Address

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Before the vote on the impeachment motion, President Yoon Suk Yeol made a national address today (Dec. 7) at 10 AM, apologizing to the public on the declaration of emergency martial law.



Let's take a look at the address once again.



[Report]



Dear fellow citizens, I declared an emergency martial law at 11 PM on December 3rd.



About two hours later, around 1 AM on December 4th, I ordered the military's withdrawal in accordance with the National Assembly's resolution, and lifted the emergency martial law after a late-night Cabinet meeting.



The declaration of this emergency martial law stemmed from my desperation as the president, who bears the ultimate responsibility for state affairs.



However, in the process, I caused anxiety and inconvenience to the people.



I am very sorry and sincerely apologize to the people who must have been very surprised.



I will not evade legal and political responsibilities regarding the declaration of martial law.



Dear fellow citizens, there are talks that another martial law may be declared, but let me be clear.



There will be no such thing as a second martial law declaration.



Dear fellow citizens, I entrust my power to our party to stabilize the political situation, including my term.



Our party and the government will jointly take responsbility for the operation of future state affairs.



I once again bow my head and apologize for causing concern to the people.



