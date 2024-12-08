President Yoon etrusts power to ruling party to stabilize political situation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As seen ahead, President Yoon apologized to the public through a national address and expressed his intention to leave the future political stability measures to his party.



This effectively indicates his willingness to step down, and reporter Lee Hyeon-jun will report on the background of this decision.



[Report]



Yesterday (Dec. 6), President Yoon Suk Yeol had an emergency meeting with the leader of the People Power Party, Han Dong-hoon.



He stated that he would not take any special measures for now.



However, President Yoon's changed his stance overnight, just ahead of the vote on the impeachment motion.



He not only apologized to the public but also suggested the possibility of shortening his term.



[Yoon Suk Yeol President: "Dear fellow citizens, I entrust my power to our party to stabilize the political situation, including my term."]



He expressed his willingness to accept an orderly resignation, including the constitutional amendment for shortening the term, which has been demanded by the ruling party.



A senior official from the presidential office explained, "This means he will take full responsibility for the emergency martial law situation."



President Yoon's change appears to stem from a desperate attempt to prevent impeachment at all costs.



The number of seats needed for the opposition party to pass the impeachment motion is only 8.



As voices in favor of impeachment have continued to rise within the ruling party, concerns have grown internally that they might end up handing over power to the opposition party.



President Yoon specifically used the expression "our party," drawing a line against breaking away from the party.



The party and government are expected to discuss President Yoon's term and future governance methods starting tomorrow (Dec. 8).



KBS News, Lee Hyeon-jun.



