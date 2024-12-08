Ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon holds emergency meeting with PM

동영상 고정 취소

Right after President Yoon's address to the nation, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon held an emergency meeting.



It is reported that they discussed measures to stabilize the political situation due to the emergency martial law situation.



Reporter Kim Min-cheol has the story.



[Report]



Immediately after President Yoon Suk Yeol's address to the nation, leader Han Dong-hoon mentioned the necessity of the president's early resignation.



[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "It has been entrusted to the party, including his term, and I said I would discuss it."]



Since the president has entrusted the stability of the government to the party, he stated that as the leader of the ruling party, he would closely discuss the situation with the Prime Minister.



[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "We will closely discuss to prevent the public from suffering and to avoid external situations from worsening."]



He then left the National Assembly and had an emergency meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo at the Prime Minister's residence in Samcheong-dong.



The meeting, requested by leader Han, included the Chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination Bang Gi-seon and the head of the party leader's secretariat, Park Jeong-ha.



For 1 hour and 20 minutes, the two discussed ways to restore public sentiment and external credibility after the emergency martial law situation, as well as measures to stabilize the government.



According to leader Han, he requested, "the people's economy and the state affairs need to be taken care of carefully towards stability so that the public does not feel anxious," and Prime Minister Han responded, "I will communicate closely with the party and take good care of the people's economy."



In a situation where President Yoon has effectively suggested a retreat from direct governance, it is interpreted as leader Han showing that he will take the lead in communication between the party and the government.



However, leader Han refrained from commenting on a responsible prime minister system or discussions on constitutional amendments for a shortened term, which are related to his assertion for the suspension of President Yoon's duties.



This is KBS News Kim Min-cheol.



