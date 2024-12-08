News 9

Ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon holds emergency meeting with PM

입력 2024.12.08 (01:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Right after President Yoon's address to the nation, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon held an emergency meeting.

It is reported that they discussed measures to stabilize the political situation due to the emergency martial law situation.

Reporter Kim Min-cheol has the story.

[Report]

Immediately after President Yoon Suk Yeol's address to the nation, leader Han Dong-hoon mentioned the necessity of the president's early resignation.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "It has been entrusted to the party, including his term, and I said I would discuss it."]

Since the president has entrusted the stability of the government to the party, he stated that as the leader of the ruling party, he would closely discuss the situation with the Prime Minister.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "We will closely discuss to prevent the public from suffering and to avoid external situations from worsening."]

He then left the National Assembly and had an emergency meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo at the Prime Minister's residence in Samcheong-dong.

The meeting, requested by leader Han, included the Chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination Bang Gi-seon and the head of the party leader's secretariat, Park Jeong-ha.

For 1 hour and 20 minutes, the two discussed ways to restore public sentiment and external credibility after the emergency martial law situation, as well as measures to stabilize the government.

According to leader Han, he requested, "the people's economy and the state affairs need to be taken care of carefully towards stability so that the public does not feel anxious," and Prime Minister Han responded, "I will communicate closely with the party and take good care of the people's economy."

In a situation where President Yoon has effectively suggested a retreat from direct governance, it is interpreted as leader Han showing that he will take the lead in communication between the party and the government.

However, leader Han refrained from commenting on a responsible prime minister system or discussions on constitutional amendments for a shortened term, which are related to his assertion for the suspension of President Yoon's duties.

This is KBS News Kim Min-cheol.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon holds emergency meeting with PM
    • 입력 2024-12-08 01:48:55
    News 9
[Anchor]

Right after President Yoon's address to the nation, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon held an emergency meeting.

It is reported that they discussed measures to stabilize the political situation due to the emergency martial law situation.

Reporter Kim Min-cheol has the story.

[Report]

Immediately after President Yoon Suk Yeol's address to the nation, leader Han Dong-hoon mentioned the necessity of the president's early resignation.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "It has been entrusted to the party, including his term, and I said I would discuss it."]

Since the president has entrusted the stability of the government to the party, he stated that as the leader of the ruling party, he would closely discuss the situation with the Prime Minister.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "We will closely discuss to prevent the public from suffering and to avoid external situations from worsening."]

He then left the National Assembly and had an emergency meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo at the Prime Minister's residence in Samcheong-dong.

The meeting, requested by leader Han, included the Chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination Bang Gi-seon and the head of the party leader's secretariat, Park Jeong-ha.

For 1 hour and 20 minutes, the two discussed ways to restore public sentiment and external credibility after the emergency martial law situation, as well as measures to stabilize the government.

According to leader Han, he requested, "the people's economy and the state affairs need to be taken care of carefully towards stability so that the public does not feel anxious," and Prime Minister Han responded, "I will communicate closely with the party and take good care of the people's economy."

In a situation where President Yoon has effectively suggested a retreat from direct governance, it is interpreted as leader Han showing that he will take the lead in communication between the party and the government.

However, leader Han refrained from commenting on a responsible prime minister system or discussions on constitutional amendments for a shortened term, which are related to his assertion for the suspension of President Yoon's duties.

This is KBS News Kim Min-cheol.
김민철
김민철 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김용현 전 국방부 장관 자진 출석…<br>검찰 특수본, 심야 조사

김용현 전 국방부 장관 자진 출석…검찰 특수본, 심야 조사
한동훈 “윤 대통령 질서있는 퇴진 추진…혼란은 없을 것”

한동훈 “윤 대통령 질서있는 퇴진 추진…혼란은 없을 것”
민주 “대통령 탄핵안 일주일마다 재추진”…11일 발의·14일 표결 거론

민주 “대통령 탄핵안 일주일마다 재추진”…11일 발의·14일 표결 거론
‘윤 대통령 탄핵안’ 표결 무산…여당 불참에 ‘투표 불성립’

‘윤 대통령 탄핵안’ 표결 무산…여당 불참에 ‘투표 불성립’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.