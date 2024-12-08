Prime Minister Han's role expected to become more important in future state operations

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Although the impeachment motion against President Yoon has been dismissed, it seems that the role of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in future state affairs will inevitably grow.



Now, let's connect to our reporter at the Prime Minister's Office.



Reporter Yang Min-cheol! The vote on the impeachment motion is still ongoing; has there been any statement from the Prime Minister's Office regarding this?



[Report]



Yes, the Prime Minister's Office today (Dec. 7) is closely monitoring the situation in the National Assembly.



Some officials have also come to the office to keep track of the situation, but no official statement has been made yet.



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is reported to be observing the situation from his residence in Samcheong-dong, Seoul, and receiving relevant reports.



Initially, he was supposed to attend the National Assembly to explain the request for reconsideration of the special consel investigation bill on Frist Lady Kim Keon-hee, but he did not attend considering the serious state of affairs.



Earlier today, it is reported that Prime Minister Han stated during an emergency meeting with the leader of the People Power Party, Han Dong-hoon, lasting about 80 minutes, that he would closely communicate with the party to effectively manage the people's livelihoods and the economy.



After the emergency martial law situation, he has repeatedly emphasized that public officials must perform their duties without wavering, and he seems to be working hard to manage a stable state of affairs.



Regardless of the outcome of the impeachment vote, since President Yoon has indicated a step back from the front line, the role of Prime Minister Han is expected to become even more important in future state operations.



He is expected to focus all efforts on resolving pressing issues, including next year's budget proposal.



This has been a report from the Prime Minister's Office.



