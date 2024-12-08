PPP threatened with “party dissolution” to vote for impeachment motion

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, has repeatedly urged the members of the People Power Party to join in supporting the impeachment motion ahead of the vote.



He warned that if the ruling party continues to oppose the impeachment, they will face clear legal responsibilities, emphasizing that if they are involved in organized acts of constitutional disruption, it would constitute grounds for party dissolution.



Continuing with reporter Kim Min-hyuk.



[Report]



Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, has emphasized that there is no answer other than the resignation or impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Ahead of the National Assembly's vote on the impeachment motion, he increased the pressure on the members of the People Power Party.



He warned that delaying the impeachment motion by voting against it could be considered an "act of treason."



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "This is an act of treason against the democratic republic. Supporting an act of treason is also an act of treason."]



Citing relevant precedents, he emphasized that if the party is involved in organized acts of constitutional disruption, it would fall under the category of an "unconstitutional party," which is grounds for party dissolution.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "If you continue to oppose the impeachment against the will of the people and support the insurrection forces, you will face clear constitutional criminal responsibilities."]



Regarding President Yoon's statement that "there will be no second martial law," he expressed suspicion that there might actually be an intention for martial law.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "Seeing that he said 'I will not impose martial law' without anyone asking, it raises some suspicion that there might be an intention for martial law."]



Earlier, Lee Jun-seok, a member of the Reform Party, also stated that if the People Power Party tries to lightly pass over the situation by siding with President Yoon, he would seek a ruling for the dissolution of the People Power Party.



KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



