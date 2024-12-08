Japan delivers detailed broadcast on South Korea's political situation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Japanese archipelago is closely watching President Yoon's address to the nation and the National Assembly's vote on the impeachment motion.



It has been reported that Prime Minister Ishiba has effectively canceled his plan to visit Korea next month.



Let's connect to Tokyo.



Reporter Hwang Jin-woo, how was the reaction from the Japanese media today (Dec. 7)?



[Report]



Yes, major Japanese media outlets are reporting on Korea's political situation as a major news story throughout the day using broadcasts and digital platforms.



Japan's national broadcaster NHK live-streamed President Yoon Suk Yeol's address to the nation this morning with simultaneous interpretation, analyzing the significance of the address and the direction of the political situation.



They detailed parts of the address, including the delegation of political stability measures to the ruling party and remarks from People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon about the unavoidable early resignation.



Simultaneously interpreting KBS's special new coverage, NHK broadcast the situation in the Korean National Assembly across Japan for 45 minutes starting at 6 PM.



Additionally, they extended their usual 30-minute 7 PM news to one hour, dedicating 40 minutes to the coverage of the impeachment vote proceedings.



Japanese media are analyzing that President Yoon has effectively lost his governing power.



There is a focus on the potential impact of this situation on future Korea-Japan relations and the Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation system.



The Mainichi Shimbun particularly described this as the most difficult-to-understand event in Korean history.



It appears that Prime Minister Ishiba has canceled his plan to visit Korea next month.



The Asahi Shimbun reported that Prime Minister Ishiba had chosen Korea for his first overseas trip to show the importance of Korea, but has now abandoned the plan and is pursuing a visit to Indonesia, the ASEAN chair.



This has been Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.



