Floor leader Choo offers to resign amid accusations of “accomplice to insurrection”

It is reported that People Power Party's floor leader Choo Kyung-ho has expressed his intention to resign.



Floor leader Choo is facing fierce criticism from the opposition for being an accomplice to the crime of insurrection due to his actions during the state of emergency martial law.



Jin Sun-min reports.



[Report]



Choo Kyung-ho led the party's stance against the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



He is currently being accused of being an "accomplice to insurrection" by the Democratic Party and civic groups.



The accusation stems from his gathering of ruling party lawmakers at the party headquarters instead of the National Assembly immediately after the declaration of the emergency martial law on December 3rd, which allegedly obstructed the parliamentary vote to lift the emergency.



[Cho Seung-rae/Democratic Party Spokesperson/Dec. 6: "Choo Kyung-ho, who is suspected of colluding with the Yoon Suk Yeol regime to lead insurrection crimes, should be prepared for the stern judgment of the law."]



Moreover, he faced severe criticism from the opposition for being present in the National Assembly during the vote but not attending the plenary session.



On the other hand, floor leader Choo claimed that the assertion of voting obstruction is blatant falsehood, forewarning legal action.



He explained that considering the situation of restricted access to the National Assembly, he changed the location of the lawmakers' meeting to the party headquarters, and after coming to the National Assembly with Representative Han Dong-hoon, he attempted to call the lawmakers to the National Assembly but had to change the location back to the party headquarters due to being blocked from entering.



He clarified that in a phone call with Chairman Woo Won-shik just before the plenary session, he only asked for time to gather the lawmakers, taking the situation into account, and did not intentionally delay the vote.



Ultimately, the plenary session was held with most ruling party lawmakers absent, and he also stated that he could not participate as the area in front of the floor leader's office was blocked.



[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader/Dec. 4: "The chairman said it had to be done quickly due to various circumstances, so it happened that way. Therefore, the lawmakers were at the party headquarters and could not participate..."]



Internally, the party is in need of leadership to manage the extreme chaos stemming from the emergency martial law and the impeachment situations.



Floor leader Choo expressed his intention to resign at today's lawmakers' meeting, taking responsibility for the emergency martial law situation.



This is KBS News Jin Sun-min.



