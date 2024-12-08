News 9

Special investigation team officially begins martial law investigation

[Anchor]

The Special Investigation Headquarters of the prosecution has officially begun its investigation into the emergency martial law situation. The Special Investigation Headquarters is expected to review whether abuse of power and obstruction of the exercise of rights can be established and discuss future investigation plans.

We have a reporter at the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office.

Reporter Kim So-yeong, the Special Investigation Headquarters has started its activities just one day after its formation?

[Report]

Yes, the Special Investigation Headquarters is expected to complete the installation of its office at the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office by Monday.

Since an official office has not yet been established, the prosecutors and investigators of the Special Investigation Headquarters have all reported to work and started their duties at various offices, including the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, and the Supreme Prosecutors' Office.

They are primarily focusing on legal reviews to determine whether abuse of power and charges of insurrection can be established in relation to President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law, while planning to discuss future investigation procedures.

The Special Investigation Headquarters is led by Park Se-hyun, the Chief Prosecutor of the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office, and includes 20 prosecutors, over 30 investigators, and more than 60 personnel, including military prosecutors dispatched from the military.

For the joint investigation by the prosecution, the Ministry of National Defense has dispatched a total of 12 military prosecutors, including 5 military prosecutors selected from each military branch rather than the Ministry of National Defense Prosecutors' Office.

The prosecution has already imposed a travel ban on former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun, and the military prosecution has also urgently requested travel bans for 10 active-duty soldiers who have been reported for insurrection or are involved in the emergency martial law.

This is why there are speculations that compulsory investigations targeting former Minister Kim and senior military officials are imminent.

Given the significant public criticism and questions regarding the emergency martial law, the prosecution is expected to accelerate its investigation.

However, the Democratic Party is pushing for a permanent special prosecution, so if the National Assembly passes a bill for a permanent special prosecution, there is projections that they could take the lead of the investigation.

This is KBS News, Kim So-yeong.

