News 9

Seoul police start analysis on seized mobile phones for directives during martial law

입력 2024.12.08 (02:41)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The police have also established a dedicated investigation team for the emergency martial law investigation.

They have begun analysis on the seized mobile phones of high-ranking police officials.

This is Woo Han-sol reporting.

[Report]

The dedicated investigation team from the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency has secured and is analyzing all radio records from the Seoul police.

This appears to be in efforts to check the process and content of police directives during the complete restriction of access to the National Assembly, twice, during the emergency martial law.

[Shin Jeong-hoon/Chairman of the National Assembly's Interior and Safety Committee/Democratic Party/Dec. 5: "Who issued the directive to restrict the access of National Assembly members?"]

[Mok Hyun-tae/Head of National Assembly Security/Dec. 5: "We received directives from the Seoul Police's radio network."]

The dedicated investigation team has also begun analysis of the seized mobile phones of high-ranking police officials.

They are conducting forensic work on the mobile phones of Police Chief Cho Ji-ho, Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik, and Gyeonggi Southern Police Chief Kim Joon-young.

The police investigation began after the Democratic Party and others filed complaints against President Yoon and others on charges of treason.

The targets of the complaints include several current military personnel, including Army Chief of Staff Park An-soo, who was the martial law commander, and former Counterintelligence Command Chief Yeo In-hyung.

Unlike the prosecution, the police have expressed confidence in their ability to directly investigate insurrection charges against current military personnel.

They also stated that they could expand the scope of the investigation to include individuals related to this incident, even if they are not subjects of the reported.

The police are particularly considering compulsory investigations against former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who has been identified as one of the key figures in this incident.

However, there are concerns about whether the police, who restricted access to the National Assembly during the emergency martial law, can conduct a proper investigation against high-ranking police officials.

This is KBS News Woo Han-sol.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Seoul police start analysis on seized mobile phones for directives during martial law
    • 입력 2024-12-08 02:41:44
    News 9
[Anchor]

The police have also established a dedicated investigation team for the emergency martial law investigation.

They have begun analysis on the seized mobile phones of high-ranking police officials.

This is Woo Han-sol reporting.

[Report]

The dedicated investigation team from the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency has secured and is analyzing all radio records from the Seoul police.

This appears to be in efforts to check the process and content of police directives during the complete restriction of access to the National Assembly, twice, during the emergency martial law.

[Shin Jeong-hoon/Chairman of the National Assembly's Interior and Safety Committee/Democratic Party/Dec. 5: "Who issued the directive to restrict the access of National Assembly members?"]

[Mok Hyun-tae/Head of National Assembly Security/Dec. 5: "We received directives from the Seoul Police's radio network."]

The dedicated investigation team has also begun analysis of the seized mobile phones of high-ranking police officials.

They are conducting forensic work on the mobile phones of Police Chief Cho Ji-ho, Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik, and Gyeonggi Southern Police Chief Kim Joon-young.

The police investigation began after the Democratic Party and others filed complaints against President Yoon and others on charges of treason.

The targets of the complaints include several current military personnel, including Army Chief of Staff Park An-soo, who was the martial law commander, and former Counterintelligence Command Chief Yeo In-hyung.

Unlike the prosecution, the police have expressed confidence in their ability to directly investigate insurrection charges against current military personnel.

They also stated that they could expand the scope of the investigation to include individuals related to this incident, even if they are not subjects of the reported.

The police are particularly considering compulsory investigations against former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who has been identified as one of the key figures in this incident.

However, there are concerns about whether the police, who restricted access to the National Assembly during the emergency martial law, can conduct a proper investigation against high-ranking police officials.

This is KBS News Woo Han-sol.
우한솔
우한솔 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김용현 전 국방부 장관 자진 출석…<br>검찰 특수본, 심야 조사

김용현 전 국방부 장관 자진 출석…검찰 특수본, 심야 조사
한동훈 “윤 대통령 질서있는 퇴진 추진…혼란은 없을 것”

한동훈 “윤 대통령 질서있는 퇴진 추진…혼란은 없을 것”
민주 “대통령 탄핵안 일주일마다 재추진”…11일 발의·14일 표결 거론

민주 “대통령 탄핵안 일주일마다 재추진”…11일 발의·14일 표결 거론
‘윤 대통령 탄핵안’ 표결 무산…여당 불참에 ‘투표 불성립’

‘윤 대통령 탄핵안’ 표결 무산…여당 불참에 ‘투표 불성립’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.