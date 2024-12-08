Seoul police start analysis on seized mobile phones for directives during martial law

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The police have also established a dedicated investigation team for the emergency martial law investigation.



They have begun analysis on the seized mobile phones of high-ranking police officials.



This is Woo Han-sol reporting.



[Report]



The dedicated investigation team from the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency has secured and is analyzing all radio records from the Seoul police.



This appears to be in efforts to check the process and content of police directives during the complete restriction of access to the National Assembly, twice, during the emergency martial law.



[Shin Jeong-hoon/Chairman of the National Assembly's Interior and Safety Committee/Democratic Party/Dec. 5: "Who issued the directive to restrict the access of National Assembly members?"]



[Mok Hyun-tae/Head of National Assembly Security/Dec. 5: "We received directives from the Seoul Police's radio network."]



The dedicated investigation team has also begun analysis of the seized mobile phones of high-ranking police officials.



They are conducting forensic work on the mobile phones of Police Chief Cho Ji-ho, Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik, and Gyeonggi Southern Police Chief Kim Joon-young.



The police investigation began after the Democratic Party and others filed complaints against President Yoon and others on charges of treason.



The targets of the complaints include several current military personnel, including Army Chief of Staff Park An-soo, who was the martial law commander, and former Counterintelligence Command Chief Yeo In-hyung.



Unlike the prosecution, the police have expressed confidence in their ability to directly investigate insurrection charges against current military personnel.



They also stated that they could expand the scope of the investigation to include individuals related to this incident, even if they are not subjects of the reported.



The police are particularly considering compulsory investigations against former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who has been identified as one of the key figures in this incident.



However, there are concerns about whether the police, who restricted access to the National Assembly during the emergency martial law, can conduct a proper investigation against high-ranking police officials.



This is KBS News Woo Han-sol.



