[Exclusive] Batthe of truths over reporting of “arresting politicians”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former Deputy Director Hong Jang-won said that he reported to National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong of President Yoon's directive and the Counterintelligence Command's start of arresting politicians.



However, Director Cho refuted in an exclusive interview with KBS that he had not received any reports regarding the 'arrest of politicians'.



The two top officials of the National Intelligence Service are engaged in a battle of truths... Reporter Shin Ji-hye reports on what the key issues are.



[Report]



Former NIS First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won stated that after receiving a call from President Yoon Suk Yeol, he visited Director Cho Tae-yong to report the president's directive.



He said, when he reported the president's instruction to support the Counterintelligence Command, Director Cho turned his head sharply and said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow," avoiding the conversation.



He also mentioned that there was no sign of surprise even though the Counterintelligence Command was said to be going after People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon and Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung.



However, Director Cho Tae-yong refuted in an interview with KBS that he received report of the president's directive but had no information regarding the arrest of politicians.



He also stated that he learned about the arrest of politicians through media reports on the 6th.



The two are explaining their private conversations in completely opposite ways.



As the investigation related to the emergency martial law progresses, the reporting and awareness of the 'arrest of politicians' could become a key issue in the investigation, indicating that a battle of truths is unfolding.



Director Cho also mentioned that he first learned about the martial law during the Cabinet meeting at 9 PM on the 3rd, stating that there were a few Cabinet members who explicitly expressed opposition at that time, while he himself expressed concerns without using the term 'opposition'.



Regarding the declaration of martial law, he said, "The president has apologized, and I feel the same way."



Director Cho stated that he had not received any directives from the president regarding martial law and that the NIS had not engaged in any illegal or shameful activities during this incident.



However, he expressed his regret over the situation affecting NIS employees.



This is Shin Ji-hye from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!