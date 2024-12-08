News 9

Impeachment motion dismissed due to lack of quorum, PPP floor leader resigns

입력 2024.12.08 (03:18)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's go to the National Assembly where the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol and the special investigation law for Mrs. Kim Keon-hee have been presented.

The People Power Party has made it their party line to reject both the impeachment motion and the special counsel investigation bill, resulting in the majority of their members boycotting the vote.

Let's connect with our reporter for more details.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun! Please tell us about the situation in the National Assembly.

[Report]

Yes, the vote on the impeachment motion, which was initially expected to be postponed until around midnight, has resumed after 9 o'clock.

The result was neither approval nor rejection, as it did not meet the quorum, leading to its dismissal due to 'vote invalidation'.

The earlier vote on the special counsel investigation bill for First lady Kim Keon-hee was also rejected with 198 votes in favor and 102 against, resulting in its automatic dismissal.

In the end, both motions failed to pass through the National Assembly.

After the procedures were concluded, members of the Democratic Party held a protest rally in the rotunda hall of the National Assembly.

Democratic Party lawmakers expressed that "Yoon Suk Yeol, the instigator of insurrection, must be impeached," and criticized the People Power Party for betraying the public by holding a party meeting to avoid voting.

In a closed-door party meeting, the People Power Party's floor leader Choo Kyung-ho and policy committee chair Kim Sang-hoon notified their resignations.

After the plenary session, the People Power Party stated, "We must not let the tragedy of impeachment be repeated," and "We will prepare measures to stabilize the political situation and minimize confusion in governance."

Currently, a large police force has been deployed to the National Assembly, blocking all entrances.

It is difficult for lawmakers, aides, and even reporters to exit the National Assembly.

It is effectively a blockade situation where it is hard to go in or out.

The police have warned that if participants in the rallies attempt to forcefully enter the National Assembly grounds, they will have no choice but to stop them, and that injuries may occur in the process, urging participants to be cautious.

This has been Kim Cheong-yun reporting from the National Assembly for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Impeachment motion dismissed due to lack of quorum, PPP floor leader resigns
    • 입력 2024-12-08 03:18:55
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's go to the National Assembly where the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol and the special investigation law for Mrs. Kim Keon-hee have been presented.

The People Power Party has made it their party line to reject both the impeachment motion and the special counsel investigation bill, resulting in the majority of their members boycotting the vote.

Let's connect with our reporter for more details.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun! Please tell us about the situation in the National Assembly.

[Report]

Yes, the vote on the impeachment motion, which was initially expected to be postponed until around midnight, has resumed after 9 o'clock.

The result was neither approval nor rejection, as it did not meet the quorum, leading to its dismissal due to 'vote invalidation'.

The earlier vote on the special counsel investigation bill for First lady Kim Keon-hee was also rejected with 198 votes in favor and 102 against, resulting in its automatic dismissal.

In the end, both motions failed to pass through the National Assembly.

After the procedures were concluded, members of the Democratic Party held a protest rally in the rotunda hall of the National Assembly.

Democratic Party lawmakers expressed that "Yoon Suk Yeol, the instigator of insurrection, must be impeached," and criticized the People Power Party for betraying the public by holding a party meeting to avoid voting.

In a closed-door party meeting, the People Power Party's floor leader Choo Kyung-ho and policy committee chair Kim Sang-hoon notified their resignations.

After the plenary session, the People Power Party stated, "We must not let the tragedy of impeachment be repeated," and "We will prepare measures to stabilize the political situation and minimize confusion in governance."

Currently, a large police force has been deployed to the National Assembly, blocking all entrances.

It is difficult for lawmakers, aides, and even reporters to exit the National Assembly.

It is effectively a blockade situation where it is hard to go in or out.

The police have warned that if participants in the rallies attempt to forcefully enter the National Assembly grounds, they will have no choice but to stop them, and that injuries may occur in the process, urging participants to be cautious.

This has been Kim Cheong-yun reporting from the National Assembly for KBS News.
김청윤
김청윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김용현 전 국방부 장관 자진 출석…<br>검찰 특수본, 심야 조사

김용현 전 국방부 장관 자진 출석…검찰 특수본, 심야 조사
한동훈 “윤 대통령 질서있는 퇴진 추진…혼란은 없을 것”

한동훈 “윤 대통령 질서있는 퇴진 추진…혼란은 없을 것”
민주 “대통령 탄핵안 일주일마다 재추진”…11일 발의·14일 표결 거론

민주 “대통령 탄핵안 일주일마다 재추진”…11일 발의·14일 표결 거론
‘윤 대통령 탄핵안’ 표결 무산…여당 불참에 ‘투표 불성립’

‘윤 대통령 탄핵안’ 표결 무산…여당 불참에 ‘투표 불성립’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.