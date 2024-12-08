Impeachment motion dismissed due to lack of quorum, PPP floor leader resigns

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's go to the National Assembly where the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol and the special investigation law for Mrs. Kim Keon-hee have been presented.



The People Power Party has made it their party line to reject both the impeachment motion and the special counsel investigation bill, resulting in the majority of their members boycotting the vote.



Let's connect with our reporter for more details.



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun! Please tell us about the situation in the National Assembly.



[Report]



Yes, the vote on the impeachment motion, which was initially expected to be postponed until around midnight, has resumed after 9 o'clock.



The result was neither approval nor rejection, as it did not meet the quorum, leading to its dismissal due to 'vote invalidation'.



The earlier vote on the special counsel investigation bill for First lady Kim Keon-hee was also rejected with 198 votes in favor and 102 against, resulting in its automatic dismissal.



In the end, both motions failed to pass through the National Assembly.



After the procedures were concluded, members of the Democratic Party held a protest rally in the rotunda hall of the National Assembly.



Democratic Party lawmakers expressed that "Yoon Suk Yeol, the instigator of insurrection, must be impeached," and criticized the People Power Party for betraying the public by holding a party meeting to avoid voting.



In a closed-door party meeting, the People Power Party's floor leader Choo Kyung-ho and policy committee chair Kim Sang-hoon notified their resignations.



After the plenary session, the People Power Party stated, "We must not let the tragedy of impeachment be repeated," and "We will prepare measures to stabilize the political situation and minimize confusion in governance."



Currently, a large police force has been deployed to the National Assembly, blocking all entrances.



It is difficult for lawmakers, aides, and even reporters to exit the National Assembly.



It is effectively a blockade situation where it is hard to go in or out.



The police have warned that if participants in the rallies attempt to forcefully enter the National Assembly grounds, they will have no choice but to stop them, and that injuries may occur in the process, urging participants to be cautious.



This has been Kim Cheong-yun reporting from the National Assembly for KBS News.



