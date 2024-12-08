Ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon and PM Han Duk-soo hold joint press conference

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hello everyone.



This is a 9 o'clock news special.



Just a day after the impeachment motion vote failed, Representative Han Dong-hoon of the People Power Party and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo held a press conference for the public.



Representative Han stated that he would stabilize the political situation through the orderly early resignation of the president.



The first report is by Kim Yu-dae.



[Report]



The day after the National Assembly vote on the presidential impeachment was dismissed.



Representative Han Dong-hoon of the People Power Party and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announced a public statement at the party's headquarters in Yeouido.



Representative Han expressed that he believes the majority of the public thinks President Yoon should resign as he cannot operate the government normally, and he made it clear that he would push for the president's early resignation.



[Han Dong-hoon/Representative of the People Power Party: "We will stabilize the political situation while minimizing the chaos that may arise for the Republic of Korea and its people through the orderly early resignation of the president, and we will restore liberal democracy."]



He stated that even before the resignation, President Yoon would not be involved in state affairs, including diplomacy, and that he and the ruling party would closely consult to ensure that people's livelihoods and state affairs are managed without disruption.



[Han Dong-hoon/Representative of the People Power Party: "We will discuss urgent state affairs such as the economy, diplomacy, and national defense through regular meetings at least once a week and continuous communication, and we will prepare measures to ensure that there is no gap in administering state affairs."]



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo also expressed that he feels a heavy responsibility regarding the current situation.



[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "The ministers and public officials of the ministries will prioritize the will of the people and work together with the ruling party to operate all state functions stably and smoothly."]



The Prime Minister emphasized that for normal state operations even in a state of emergency, the passage of the budget is necessary and requested cooperation from the National Assembly Speaker and the opposition party.



[Han Duck-soo: "The government will lower itself and seek cooperation first."]



As controversy arose over the ruling party leader and the Prime Minister attempting to jointly operate the government without legal grounds, Representative Han clarified that it is about active consultation between the party and the government in an emergency situation.



[Han Dong-hoon: "The party leader cannot exercise authority over state affairs. That is not the intention. That is a misunderstanding."]



Representative Han mentioned that during the Park Geun-hye administration's corruption scandal, Democratic Party members, including then-Speaker Woo Won-shik, urged the Prime Minister to be given full authority, and he stated that they are trying to implement that solution now.



This is KBS News Kim Yu-dae.



