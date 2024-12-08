Concerns rise over South Korean diplomatic activities to face setbacks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



According to the statement from the People Power Party, it seems that Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will take on the role of the President in conducting diplomacy.



With the launch of the Trump administration's second term approaching, the importance of diplomacy is higher than ever, and there are concerns that normal diplomatic activities will inevitably face setbacks.



Shin Ji-hye reports.



[Report]



About eight years ago, on the day of President Trump's inauguration.



The South Korean President was in a state of suspension.



Then Acting Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn had two phone calls with President Trump but did not meet him in person.



In the meantime, Japanese Prime Minister Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the U.S. to hold talks and discuss the North Korean nuclear issue.



[Donald Trump/then U.S. President/April 7, 2017: "And I think long term, we're going to have a very very great relationship (with China), and I look very much forward to it."]



At the same time, China began to retaliate economically against the deployment of THAAD by the U.S. Forces in Korea, and Japan launched a public relations campaign in response to the 'comfort women statue,' but South Korea was unable to respond systematically.



The launch of the Trump administration's second term is set for next month, on January 20th.



Coincidentally, South Korea is once again facing a period of 'absence of normal diplomacy.'



However, unlike eight years ago when the President was suspended from duty by law and the Prime Minister officially acted on presidential authority, now there is a sitting President, yet the Prime Minister is trying to take on diplomatic duties arbitrarily.



It is likely to be difficult to gain recognition for the same authority and status as the President both domestically and internationally, which may hinder smooth consultations with foreign leaders.



It seems difficult to actualize an early meeting with President-elect Trump right away.



[Shin Won-sik/National Security Office Director/No.v. 25/Yeonhap News TV: "In fact, it was President-elect Trump who first suggested meeting. He has mentioned it several times."]



In the face of stronger U.S. trade negotiation pressures, the possibility of renegotiating defense costs, and changes in North Korea policy, South Korea is effectively set up for an unfavorable start.



There are concerns that countries perceiving South Korea as a 'temporary regime' may postpone major discussions or meetings.



However, multilateral summits held annually, such as APEC or ASEAN, can still be attended at the Prime Ministerial level.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it is monitoring political discussions and making necessary prepararations.



This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.



